Soccer-Bale backs Coleman to lead Wales to 2018 World Cup
April 11 Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.
Oct 23 Champions League Group A results and standings after Wednesday's matches. Bayer Leverkusen 4 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Manchester United 1 Real Sociedad 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Manchester United 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Bayer Leverkusen 3 2 0 1 8 5 6 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 Real Sociedad 3 0 0 3 1 5 0 Previous results: Sept. 17 Manchester United 4 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Real Sociedad 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Oct. 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Manchester United 1 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Real Sociedad 1 Fixtures: Nov. 5 Shakhtar Donetsk v Bayer Leverkusen Real Sociedad v Manchester United Nov. 27 Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Sociedad Bayer Leverkusen v Manchester United Dec. 10 Manchester United v Shakhtar Donetsk Real Sociedad v Bayer Leverkusen (Editing by Josh Reich)
April 11 Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.
April 11 Leicester City's defeat to Everton at the weekend snapped a six-game winning streak but the Foxes must regain their momentum for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, defender Ben Chilwell has said.