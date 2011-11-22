UPDATE 3-Cristiano Ronaldo denies accusations of tax fraud in Spain
Nov 22 Champions League Group A results and standings after Tuesday's matches.
Napoli 2 Manchester City 1
Bayern Munich 3 Villarreal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich* 5 4 1 0 11 4 13
Napoli 5 2 2 1 8 6 8
Manchester City 5 2 1 2 7 6 7
Villarreal 5 0 0 5 2 12 0
* Denotes qualified for last 16
Results:
Sept 14
Manchester City 1 Napoli 1
Villarreal 0 Bayern Munich 2
Sept. 27
Bayern Munich 2 Manchester City 0
Napoli 2 Villarreal 0
Oct 18
Napoli 1 Bayern Munich 1
Manchester City 2 Villarreal 1
Nov 2
Bayern Munich 3 Napoli 2
Villarreal 0 Manchester City 3
Next fixtures:
Dec. 7
Manchester City v Bayern Munich
Villarreal v Napoli
