Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Nov 6 Champions League Group B results and standings after Tuesday's matches. Schalke 04 2 Arsenal 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Montpellier HSC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Schalke 04 4 2 2 0 8 5 8 Arsenal 4 2 1 1 7 6 7 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 2 0 2 7 7 6 Montpellier HSC 4 0 1 3 5 9 1 Previous results: Sept. 18 Montpellier HSC 1 Arsenal 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Schalke 04 2 Oct. 3 Schalke 04 2 Montpellier HSC 2 Arsenal 3 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Oct. 24 Arsenal 0 Schalke 04 2 Montpellier HSC 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 2 Next fixtures: Nov. 21 Arsenal v Montpellier HSC Schalke 04 v Olympiakos Piraeus Dec. 4 Montpellier HSC v Schalke 04 Olympiakos Piraeus v Arsenal (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (