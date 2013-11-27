Nov 27 Champions League Group D results and
standings after Wednesday's matches.
Manchester City 4 Viktoria Plzen 2
CSKA Moscow 1 Bayern Munich 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich* 5 5 0 0 15 2 15
Manchester City* 5 4 0 1 15 8 12
CSKA Moscow 5 1 0 4 7 15 3
Viktoria Plzen 5 0 0 5 4 16 0
*Denotes qualified for last-16
Previous results:
Sept. 17
Bayern Munich 3 CSKA Moscow 0
Viktoria Plzen 0 Manchester City 3
Oct. 2
Manchester City 1 Bayern Munich 3
CSKA Moscow 3 Viktoria Plzen 2
Oct. 23
CSKA Moscow 1 Manchester City 2
Bayern Munich 5 Viktoria Plzen 0
Nov. 5
Manchester City 5 CSKA Moscow 2
Viktoria Plzen 0 Bayern Munich 1
Fixtures:
Dec. 10
Bayern Munich v Manchester City
Viktoria Plzen v CSKA Moscow
