Soccer-Sunderland striker Defoe has medical with Bournemouth
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.
Sept 18 Champions League Group D results and standings after Tuesday's matches. Borussia Dortmund 1 Ajax Amsterdam 0 Real Madrid 3 Manchester City 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 Borussia Dortmund 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Manchester City 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 Ajax Amsterdam 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Next fixtures: Oct. 3 Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund Ajax Amsterdam v Real Madrid Oct. 24 Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester City Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Nov. 6 Manchester City v Ajax Amsterdam Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund Nov. 21 Ajax Amsterdam v Borussia Dortmund Manchester City v Real Madrid Dec. 4 Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City Real Madrid v Ajax Amsterdam (Editing by Toby Davis)
GENEVA, June 6 Fewer top clubs should get automatic spots in the lucrative group stage of the Champions League, the umbrella organisation representing Europe's domestic leagues (EPFL) said on Tuesday.