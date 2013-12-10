Dec 10 Champions League Group D final results
and standings after Tuesday's matches.
Bayern Munich 2 Manchester City 3
Viktoria Plzen 2 CSKA Moscow 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich* 6 5 0 1 17 5 15
Manchester City* 6 5 0 1 18 10 15
Viktoria Plzen** 6 1 0 5 6 17 3
CSKA Moscow 6 1 0 5 8 17 3
*Denotes qualified for last-16
**Denotes qulified for Europa League last-32
Previous results:
Sept. 17
Bayern Munich 3 CSKA Moscow 0
Viktoria Plzen 0 Manchester City 3
Oct. 2
Manchester City 1 Bayern Munich 3
CSKA Moscow 3 Viktoria Plzen 2
Oct. 23
CSKA Moscow 1 Manchester City 2
Bayern Munich 5 Viktoria Plzen 0
Nov. 5
Manchester City 5 CSKA Moscow 2
Viktoria Plzen 0 Bayern Munich 1
Nov. 27
Manchester City 4 Viktoria Plzen 2
CSKA Moscow 1 Bayern Munich 3
