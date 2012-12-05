Nov 20 Champions League Group G results and
final standings after Wednesday's matches
Barcelona 0 Benfica 0
Celtic 2 Spartak Moscow 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Barcelona * 6 4 1 1 11 5 13
Celtic * 6 3 1 2 9 8 10
Benfica ++ 6 2 2 2 5 5 8
Spartak Moscow 6 1 0 5 7 14 3
* Denotes qualified for knockout stages
++ Denotes qualified for Europa League last 32
Previous results:
Nov. 20
Spartak Moscow 0 Barcelona 3
Benfica 2 Celtic 1
Nov. 7
Benfica 2 Spartak Moscow 0
Celtic 2 Barcelona 1
Oct. 23
Spartak Moscow 2 Benfica 1
Barcelona 2 Celtic 1
Oct. 2
Benfica 0 Barcelona 2
Spartak Moscow 2 Celtic 3
Sept. 19
Barcelona 3 Spartak Moscow 2
Celtic 0 Benfica 0
