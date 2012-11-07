Nov 7 Champions League Group H results and
standings after Wednesday's matches.
CFR Cluj 1 Galatasaray 3
Braga 1 Manchester United 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Manchester United * 4 4 0 0 9 4 12
Galatasaray 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
CFR Cluj 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
Braga 4 1 0 3 5 8 3
* Denotes qualified for knockout stages
Previous results:
Oct. 23
Galatasaray 1 CFR Cluj 1
Manchester United 3 Braga 2
Oct. 2
CFR Cluj 1 Manchester United 2
Galatasaray 0 Braga 2
Sept. 19
Manchester United 1 Galatasaray 0
Braga 0 CFR Cluj 2
Next fixtures:
Nov. 20
Galatasaray v Manchester United
CFR Cluj v Braga
Dec. 5
Manchester United v CFR Cluj
Braga v Galatasaray
