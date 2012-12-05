Dec 5 Champions League Group H results and final
standings after Wednesday's matches.
Manchester United 0 CFR Cluj 1
Braga 1 Galatasaray 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Manchester United * 6 4 0 2 9 6 12
Galatasaray * 6 3 1 2 7 6 10
CFR Cluj ++ 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
Braga 6 1 0 5 7 13 3
* Denotes qualified for knockout stages
++ Denotes qualified for Europa League last 32
Previous results:
Nov. 20
Galatasaray 1 Manchester United 0
CFR Cluj 3 Braga 1
Nov. 7
CFR Cluj 1 Galatasaray 3
Braga 1 Manchester United 3
Oct. 23
Galatasaray 1 CFR Cluj 1
Manchester United 3 Braga 2
Oct. 2
CFR Cluj 1 Manchester United 2
Galatasaray 0 Braga 2
Sept. 19
Manchester United 1 Galatasaray 0
Braga 0 CFR Cluj 2
