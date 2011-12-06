Dec 6 Facts and figures relating to Wednesday's
Champions League matches in Groups A-D.
GROUP A
P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich 5 4 1 0 11 4 13Q
Napoli 5 2 2 1 8 6 8
Manchester City 5 2 1 2 7 6 7
Villarreal 5 0 0 5 2 12 0
Top scorer: Mario Gomez (Bayern) 6
Qualifying chances: Napoli will join Bayern in the knockout
stages if they beat Villarreal or if Manchester City fail to
beat Bayern.
MANCHESTER CITY v BAYERN MUNICH
Head-to-head record
Played: 1
Wins: Bayern 1
Previous match
CL: GP 27/09/11 Bayern Munich 2 Manchester City 0
* City are unbeaten in their last 14 European home games of
which they have won 11. In all, they have lost only twice in 35
European matches in Manchester.
* City striker Mario Balotelli has scored in his club's last
two CL games against Villarreal and Napoli, his only appearances
in this season's competition. At previous club Inter Milan he
scored a mere two goals in 14 CL matches.
* Bayern have won six of their seven games this season in
the CL and the qualifiers and are unbeaten. They have won 14 of
their last 18 European games.
* Bayern lost on their last trip to Manchester two years ago
when they went down 3-2 to City rivals United in the CL
quarter-finals. But the game brings back good memories for them.
They came back from 3-0 down in the first half, scoring twice
and going into the semi-finals on away goals.
VILLARREAL v NAPOLI
Head-to-head record
Played: 3
Wins: Napoli 1, Villarreal 1, draws 1
Previous matches
EL: R3 17/02/11 Napoli 0 Villarreal 0
24/02/11 Villarreal 2 Napoli 1
CL: GP 27/09/11 Napoli 2 Villarreal 0
* Villarreal are on a dismal run of six successive CL
defeats in which they have scored a measly two goals.
* However, Villarreal have not lost at home to an Italian
club and have won four out of five such games, including last
season's 2-1 victory to eliminate Napoli from the Europa League.
* Napoli have scored 11 goals in their last six European
away games - but have not won any of them. They have yet to
record an away win in the CL.
* Napoli's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, who netted both
goals in their last CL game, a vital 2-1 win over Manchester
City, has scored seven goals in Napoli's last seven European
away games though he failed to put his name on the scoresheet in
last season's Europa League game at Villarreal where he came on
as a second half substitute.
GROUP B
P W D L F A Pts
Inter Milan 5 3 1 1 7 5 10Q
Trabzonspor 5 1 3 1 3 5 6
Lille 5 1 2 2 6 6 5
CSKA Moscow 5 1 2 2 7 7 5
Top scorer: Seydou Doumbia (CSKA) 4
Qualifying chances: Inter are through and all the other three
are in contention. The winner of the Lille v Trabzonspor clash
would join them in the last 16. But if that game finishes in a
draw, Trabzonspor would qualify provided CSKA do not beat Inter.
In that eventuality, CSKA would reach the knockout stage.
LILLE v TRABZONSPOR
Head-to-head record
Played: 1
Draws: 1
Previous match
CL: GP 27/09/11 Trabzonspor 1 Lille 1
* Lille have won only three of 12 CL home games and are
without a win in the last four.
* Lille are unbeaten in the three games they have played
against Turkish clubs and beat Fenerbahce 2-1 two seasons ago in
the Europa League, the only one of the three played at home.
* Trabzonspor have not won any of their four CL matches
since their surprise 1-0 away win over Inter Milan on their
debut in the competition.
* Trabzonspor won on both of their two previous visits to
France, a 1-0 victory over Toulouse two seasons ago in the
Europa League and a 4-3 triumph against Olympique Lyon in the
1991-92 UEFA Cup.
INTER MILAN v CSKA MOSCOW
Head-to-head record
Played: 5
Wins: Inter 5
Previous matches
CL: GP 23/10/07 CSKA Moscow 1 Inter Milan 2
7/11/07 Inter Milan 4 CSKA Moscow 2
CL: QF 31/03/10 Inter Milan 1 CSKA Moscow 0
6/04/10 CSKA Moscow 0 Inter Milan 1
CL: GP 27/09/11 CSKA Moscow 2 Inter Milan 3
* Inter have stuttered at home of late in the CL, losing
three of their last four at the San Siro. If they win this one
it will be their 50th CL victory in their 103rd game in the
competition.
* Inter have a fantastic record against Russian clubs. Apart
from winning five out of five against CSKA, they have lost just
once in 17 games with teams from Russia, a 3-0 defeat to
Lokomotiv Moscow in the 2003-04 CL. They have won seven and
drawn one of the eight home games.
* CSKA have a good away record with just one defeat in their
last six in the CL - but that was against Inter.
* It will be CSKA's 40th CL match. They have won a mere nine
and lost 20.
GROUP C
P W D L F A Pts
Benfica 5 2 3 0 7 4 9Q
Manchester United 5 2 3 0 10 6 9
Basel 5 2 2 1 9 9 8
Otelul Galati 5 0 0 5 3 10 0
Top scorer: Alex Frei (Basel) 4
Qualifying chances: Benfica have qualified because their results
against United and Basel put them in a position where their two
rivals cannot both overtake them. The other qualifying place
comes down to the last match between Basel and United. Basel
must win. United need only draw.
BASEL v MANCHESTER UNITED
Head-to-head record
Played: 3
Wins: United 1, draws 2
Previous matches
CL: GP2 26/11/02 Basel 1 Manchester United 3
12/03/03 Manchester United 1 Basel 1
CL: GP 27/09/11 Manchester United 3 Basel 3
* Despite Basel's spirited 3-3 draw in the away game in
Manchester, the Swiss club must be nervous of the decider at
home where they have lost six of their last eight CL games.
* Basel have won only one of the 12 matches they have played
against English opposition, a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough in
the UEFA Cup quarter-finals in 2006. They have lost six of the
last eight against English teams.
* United are unbeaten in their last eight CL away games in
which they have conceded just one goal in total. Six of those
games were victories.
* Brazilian defender Fabio and Ecuadorean winger Antonio
Valencia are the only United players to have started each of the
five CL matches this season.
BENFICA v OTELUL GALATI
Head-to-head record
Played: 1
Wins: Benfica 1
Previous match
CL: GP 27/09/11 Otelul Galati 0 Benfica 1
* Benfica are unbeaten in their last eight European home
games but drew both of their CL matches in Lisbon this season
against Manchester United and Basel.
* Benfica have won their last four games against Romanian
clubs and have lost just one in 11 altogether, going down 1-0 to
Dinamo Bucharest at home in the 1999-2000 UEFA Cup.
* Otelul are still without a point in their debut CL season
and have not won any of their last nine European games.
* Otelul have lost seven of the nine European away games
they have played, winning just once, a 4-1 win over Dinamo
Tirana in the 2004-05 UEFA Cup. That remains their last win in
Europe.
GROUP D
P W D L F A Pts
Real Madrid 5 5 0 0 16 2 15Q
Ajax Amsterdam 5 2 2 1 6 3 8
Olympique Lyon 5 1 2 2 2 6 5
Dinamo Zagreb 5 0 0 5 2 15 0
Top scorer: Karim Benzema (Real) 4
Qualifying chances: Real Madrid are already sure to top the
group. Ajax look set to join them in the last 16. Lyon have an
outside chance, however. If they win in Zagreb, Ajax lose at
home to Real and they overturn a seven-goal deficit in the
process, Lyon would go through.
AJAX AMSTERDAM v REAL MADRID
Head-to-head record
Played: 9
Wins: Ajax 4, Real 4, draws 1
EC: R1 20/09/67 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Real Madrid 1
11/10/67 Real Madrid 2 Ajax Amsterdam 1
(after extra time)
EC: SF 11/04/73 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Real Madrid 1
25/04/73 Real Madrid 0 Ajax Amsterdam 1
CL: GP 13/09/95 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Real Madrid 0
22/11/95 Real Madrid 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2
CL: GP 15/09/10 Real Madrid 2 Ajax Amsterdam 0
23/11/10 Ajax Amsterdam 0 Real Madrid 4
CL: GP 27/09/11 Real Madrid 3 Ajax Amsterdam 0
* Until last season, Ajax had an excellent record against
Real and had won four in a row. Since then they have lost three
in succession, scoring no goals and conceding nine.
* Since losing 4-0 at home to Real last season, Ajax have
conceded just one goal in four European home games.
* If Real were to match the 4-0 score they achieved in
Amsterdam last season, they would equal Manchester United's
13-year-old CL record of 20 goals in the group stage.
* If Real win, they would become only the fifth team to
record six victories out of six in a CL group stage and the
first since Barcelona nine years ago.
DINAMO ZAGREB v OLYMPIQUE LYON
Head-to-head record
Played: 1
Wins: Lyon 1
Previous match
CL: GP 27/09/11 Olympique Lyon 2 Dinamo Zagreb 0
* Dinamo, along with Genk, have the worst defensive record
in this season's competition with 15 conceded. That is just four
short of the unenviable record of 19 shared by Debrecen, Dynamo
Kiev, Ferencvaros and Zilina.
* Dinamo have not won any of their last eight CL games and
have recorded victories in just three of 17 in all. They have
not won any of their last seven matches against French teams.
* Lyon are stuck on 299 goals in European competition after
failing to score in their last three CL matches. They have
scored only two goals in their five CL games this season, both
in the home leg against Zagreb.
* Lyon, who will be playing their first ever game in
Croatia, have won only one of their last 10 CL away games and
have not scored in the last four.- - - -(Compiled by Paul
Radford)