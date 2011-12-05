Dec 5 Facts and figures relating to Tuesday's Champions League matches in Groups E-H. GROUP E P W D L F A Pts Bayer Leverkusen 5 3 0 2 7 7 9Q Chelsea 5 2 2 1 10 4 8 Valencia 5 2 2 1 12 4 8 Genk 5 0 2 3 1 15 2 Top scorer: Roberto Soldado (Valencia) 5 Qualifying chances: Leverkusen have qualified and the winner of the Chelsea v Valencia clash would join them in the last 16. If the match is drawn, the situation gets complicated but Valencia have an overwhelming advantage. The only result that would work in Chelsea's favour would be a goalless draw but that would also depend on Bayer not losing in Genk. CHELSEA v VALENCIA Head-to-head record Played: 5 Wins: Chelsea 2, draws 3 Previous matches CL: QF 4/04/07 Chelsea 1 Valencia 1 10/04/07 Valencia 1 Chelsea 2 CL: GP 3/10/07 Valencia 1 Chelsea 2 11/12/07 Chelsea 0 Valencia 0 CL: GP 28/09/11 Valencia 1 Chelsea 1 * Chelsea have not lost to Valencia in five games but they have never beaten them at Stamford Bridge either, drawing on both previous occasions. * Chelsea have had nine different scorers in this season's competition, more than any other team except Real who also have nine. The only player to score more than once for Chelsea is Spanish striker Fernando Torres with two. * Valencia have not won any of their last five CL away games but they have a solid record in England where they are unbeaten on their last six visits, though five of those were draws, including the two at Chelsea. They have conceded just two goals in those six matches. Remarkably, 11 of their 16 trips to England have ended in draws. * Valencia's Spanish striker Roberto Soldado has scored 10 goals in his last nine CL matches. GENK v BAYER LEVERKUSEN Head-to-head record Played: 1 Wins: Bayer 1 Previous match CL: GP 28/09/11 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Genk 0 * Genk have scored a mere three goals in their 11 CL matches and have only found the net once this season. * Genk's Belgian striker Jelle Vossen scored seven goals for Genk in seven European games last season and in this season's qualifying rounds but has got just one in five in the CL. * Bayer have qualified despite losing both of their previous group away games. They have not won away in the CL in 13 matches of which 10 have ended in defeat. * Bayer have never lost to a Belgian team in four matches played and won 2-0 away to Lierse SK in their only previous CL away match in Belgium in the 1997-98 season. GROUP F P W D L F A Pts Arsenal 5 3 2 0 6 3 11Q Olympique Marseille 5 2 1 2 4 2 7 Olympiakos Piraeus 5 2 0 3 5 5 6 Borussia Dortmund 5 1 1 3 4 9 4 Top scorer: Robin Van Persie (Arsenal) 3 Qualifying chances: Arsenal are through and any one of the other three could join them in the knockout stage. Marseille would guarantee their place with a win in Dortmund and a draw would be enough if Olympiakos do not beat Arsenal. Olympiakos need to beat Arsenal and hope Marseille do not win. Borussia must beat Marseille by four goals and rely on Arsenal to beat Olympiakos. However, there is another scenario in which Dortmund beat Marseille and Olympiakos draw, leaving all three teams on seven points. In this case, goal difference would decide. OLYMPIAKOS PIRAEUS v ARSENAL Head-to-head record Played: 3 Wins: Arsenal 2, Olympiakos 1 Previous matches CL: GP 29/09/09 Arsenal 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 0 9/12/09 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Arsenal 0 CL: GP 28/09/11 Arsenal 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 * Olympiakos have a strong home record with 12 wins in their last 15 European matches. They have conceded just 10 goals in their last 18 in Greece, keeping 10 clean sheets. * Olympiakos have not conceded a goal at home to an English club in their last three CL matches in Piraeus, including a 1-0 win over Arsenal two seasons ago. * Arsenal have used 23 players in this season's competition, a figure exceeded by no other team. Players representing no less than 18 different countries have been involved. * Arsenal are unbeaten in their last three European away games but, before that, they had lost six out of seven. BORUSSIA DORTMUND v OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE Head-to-head record Played: 1 Wins: Marseille 1 Previous match CL: GP 28/09/11 Olympique Marseille 3 Borussia Dortmund 0 * Borussia, who need a win by at least four goals to have a chance of reaching the knockout stage, have never enjoyed victory by such a margin in the 58 CL games they have played. They have not scored more than one goal in any of their last six matches. * Dortmund have not won any of their last six matches against French teams. However, they have never lost at home to a French team in the seven games they have played. * Since beating Borussia 3-0 at home, Marseille have failed to find the net in their last three CL games. * Marseille have not lost to a German team in their last five meetings. GROUP G P W D L F A Pts APOEL Nicosia 5 2 3 0 6 4 9Q Zenit St Petersburg 5 2 2 1 7 5 8 Porto 5 2 1 2 7 7 7 Shakhtar Donetsk 5 0 2 3 4 8 2 Top scorer: Hulk (Porto) 4 Qualifying chances: APOEL are already through and the Porto v Zenit game will provide the second qualifier. Porto need to win, Zenit need a draw. PORTO v ZENIT ST PETERSBURG Head-to-head record Played: 1 Wins: Zenit 1 Previous match CL: GP 28/09/11 Zenit St Petersburg 3 Porto 1 * Porto have conceded exactly one goal in each of their last eight European home games. * Before losing 3-1 away to Zenit in this season's competition, Porto were unbeaten in eight previous games against Russian teams and had won five in a row. * Zenit lost 4-3 to Nacional on their only previous away game in Portugal two seasons ago in the Europa League. * Zenit are unbeaten in their last four CL games and have not conceded a goal in the last two. APOEL NICOSIA v SHAKHTAR DONETSK Head-to-head record Played: 1 Draws: 1 Previous match CL: GP 28/09/11 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 APOEL Nicosia 1 * APOEL, by virtue of winning both their home group games and drawing all three away, have already guaranteed their place as the first Cypriot team in the knockout round. Interestingly, teams from Cyprus have lost a mere five of 17 games played in the CL. * APOEL are now unbeaten in their last seven CL games and have not lost any of their last nine European home games. * Shakhtar have not won any of their last seven CL games, losing five. * All four of Shakhtar's goals in this seasons' competition have been scored by Brazilians - Luiz Adriano has two and Jadson and Willian have one each. GROUP H P W D L F A Pts Barcelona 5 4 1 0 16 4 13Q AC Milan 5 2 2 1 9 6 8Q Viktoria Plzen 5 1 1 3 2 9 4 BATE Borisov 5 0 2 3 2 10 2 Top scorer: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 6 Qualifying chances: Barcelona are group winners and Milan have already qualified too. The only issue at stake is the Europa League place for the team finishing third. Viktoria will fill it unless they lose to Milan and BATE win in Barcelona. BARCELONA v BATE BORISOV Head-to-head record Played: 1 Wins: Barcelona 1 Previous match CL: GP 28/09/11 BATE Borisov 0 Barcelona 5 * Barcelona are unbeaten in 11 CL games of which they have won nine, including all the last four. They have scored 31 times in those games. * If Barcelona, leading scorers this season with Real Madrid on 16 goals, repeat their five goals from the away game, they will break Manchester United's 13-year-old record of 20 goals in the group stage. * BATE, with only five goals in 11 CL games to date, are looking for a most unlikely first win in the competition. * BATE have lost on both of their previous visits to Spain, the last a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the CL three seasons ago. VIKTORIA PLZEN v AC MILAN Head-to-head record Played: 1 Wins: Milan 1 Previous match CL: GP 28/09/11 AC Milan 2 Viktoria Plzen 0 * Viktoria's only two goals this season in the group stage have been scored by a Slovak, Marek Bakos. Bakos scored the winner away to BATE Borisov to give Viktoria their first CL victory in their last game. * Viktoria can claim to have scored more goals in the competition this season than Barcelona and Real Madrid. They have netted 20 but that includes 18 scored in their six qualifying matches. * Milan have won just one of their last eight CL away games but they are unbeaten in four and have drawn the last three. * Milan's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored in each of his four CL appearances this season, including the 2-0 home win over Viktoria. - - - - (Compiled by Paul Radford)