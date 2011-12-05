Dec 5 Facts and figures relating to Tuesday's
Champions League matches in Groups E-H.
GROUP E
P W D L F A Pts
Bayer Leverkusen 5 3 0 2 7 7 9Q
Chelsea 5 2 2 1 10 4 8
Valencia 5 2 2 1 12 4 8
Genk 5 0 2 3 1 15 2
Top scorer: Roberto Soldado (Valencia) 5
Qualifying chances: Leverkusen have qualified and the winner of
the Chelsea v Valencia clash would join them in the last 16. If
the match is drawn, the situation gets complicated but Valencia
have an overwhelming advantage. The only result that would work
in Chelsea's favour would be a goalless draw but that would also
depend on Bayer not losing in Genk.
CHELSEA v VALENCIA
Head-to-head record
Played: 5
Wins: Chelsea 2, draws 3
Previous matches
CL: QF 4/04/07 Chelsea 1 Valencia 1
10/04/07 Valencia 1 Chelsea 2
CL: GP 3/10/07 Valencia 1 Chelsea 2
11/12/07 Chelsea 0 Valencia 0
CL: GP 28/09/11 Valencia 1 Chelsea 1
* Chelsea have not lost to Valencia in five games but they
have never beaten them at Stamford Bridge either, drawing on
both previous occasions.
* Chelsea have had nine different scorers in this season's
competition, more than any other team except Real who also have
nine. The only player to score more than once for Chelsea is
Spanish striker Fernando Torres with two.
* Valencia have not won any of their last five CL away games
but they have a solid record in England where they are unbeaten
on their last six visits, though five of those were draws,
including the two at Chelsea. They have conceded just two goals
in those six matches. Remarkably, 11 of their 16 trips to
England have ended in draws.
* Valencia's Spanish striker Roberto Soldado has scored 10
goals in his last nine CL matches.
GENK v BAYER LEVERKUSEN
Head-to-head record
Played: 1
Wins: Bayer 1
Previous match
CL: GP 28/09/11 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Genk 0
* Genk have scored a mere three goals in their 11 CL matches
and have only found the net once this season.
* Genk's Belgian striker Jelle Vossen scored seven goals for
Genk in seven European games last season and in this season's
qualifying rounds but has got just one in five in the CL.
* Bayer have qualified despite losing both of their previous
group away games. They have not won away in the CL in 13 matches
of which 10 have ended in defeat.
* Bayer have never lost to a Belgian team in four matches
played and won 2-0 away to Lierse SK in their only previous CL
away match in Belgium in the 1997-98 season.
GROUP F
P W D L F A Pts
Arsenal 5 3 2 0 6 3 11Q
Olympique Marseille 5 2 1 2 4 2 7
Olympiakos Piraeus 5 2 0 3 5 5 6
Borussia Dortmund 5 1 1 3 4 9 4
Top scorer: Robin Van Persie (Arsenal) 3
Qualifying chances: Arsenal are through and any one of the other
three could join them in the knockout stage. Marseille would
guarantee their place with a win in Dortmund and a draw would be
enough if Olympiakos do not beat Arsenal. Olympiakos need to
beat Arsenal and hope Marseille do not win. Borussia must beat
Marseille by four goals and rely on Arsenal to beat Olympiakos.
However, there is another scenario in which Dortmund beat
Marseille and Olympiakos draw, leaving all three teams on seven
points. In this case, goal difference would decide.
OLYMPIAKOS PIRAEUS v ARSENAL
Head-to-head record
Played: 3
Wins: Arsenal 2, Olympiakos 1
Previous matches
CL: GP 29/09/09 Arsenal 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 0
9/12/09 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Arsenal 0
CL: GP 28/09/11 Arsenal 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 1
* Olympiakos have a strong home record with 12 wins in their
last 15 European matches. They have conceded just 10 goals in
their last 18 in Greece, keeping 10 clean sheets.
* Olympiakos have not conceded a goal at home to an English
club in their last three CL matches in Piraeus, including a 1-0
win over Arsenal two seasons ago.
* Arsenal have used 23 players in this season's competition,
a figure exceeded by no other team. Players representing no less
than 18 different countries have been involved.
* Arsenal are unbeaten in their last three European away
games but, before that, they had lost six out of seven.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND v OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE
Head-to-head record
Played: 1
Wins: Marseille 1
Previous match
CL: GP 28/09/11 Olympique Marseille 3 Borussia Dortmund 0
* Borussia, who need a win by at least four goals to have a
chance of reaching the knockout stage, have never enjoyed
victory by such a margin in the 58 CL games they have played.
They have not scored more than one goal in any of their last six
matches.
* Dortmund have not won any of their last six matches
against French teams. However, they have never lost at home to a
French team in the seven games they have played.
* Since beating Borussia 3-0 at home, Marseille have failed
to find the net in their last three CL games.
* Marseille have not lost to a German team in their last
five meetings.
GROUP G
P W D L F A Pts
APOEL Nicosia 5 2 3 0 6 4 9Q
Zenit St Petersburg 5 2 2 1 7 5 8
Porto 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
Shakhtar Donetsk 5 0 2 3 4 8 2
Top scorer: Hulk (Porto) 4
Qualifying chances: APOEL are already through and the Porto v
Zenit game will provide the second qualifier. Porto need to win,
Zenit need a draw.
PORTO v ZENIT ST PETERSBURG
Head-to-head record
Played: 1
Wins: Zenit 1
Previous match
CL: GP 28/09/11 Zenit St Petersburg 3 Porto 1
* Porto have conceded exactly one goal in each of their last
eight European home games.
* Before losing 3-1 away to Zenit in this season's
competition, Porto were unbeaten in eight previous games against
Russian teams and had won five in a row.
* Zenit lost 4-3 to Nacional on their only previous away
game in Portugal two seasons ago in the Europa League.
* Zenit are unbeaten in their last four CL games and have
not conceded a goal in the last two.
APOEL NICOSIA v SHAKHTAR DONETSK
Head-to-head record
Played: 1
Draws: 1
Previous match
CL: GP 28/09/11 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 APOEL Nicosia 1
* APOEL, by virtue of winning both their home group games
and drawing all three away, have already guaranteed their place
as the first Cypriot team in the knockout round. Interestingly,
teams from Cyprus have lost a mere five of 17 games played in
the CL.
* APOEL are now unbeaten in their last seven CL games and
have not lost any of their last nine European home games.
* Shakhtar have not won any of their last seven CL games,
losing five.
* All four of Shakhtar's goals in this seasons' competition
have been scored by Brazilians - Luiz Adriano has two and Jadson
and Willian have one each.
GROUP H
P W D L F A Pts
Barcelona 5 4 1 0 16 4 13Q
AC Milan 5 2 2 1 9 6 8Q
Viktoria Plzen 5 1 1 3 2 9 4
BATE Borisov 5 0 2 3 2 10 2
Top scorer: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 6
Qualifying chances: Barcelona are group winners and Milan have
already qualified too. The only issue at stake is the Europa
League place for the team finishing third. Viktoria will fill it
unless they lose to Milan and BATE win in Barcelona.
BARCELONA v BATE BORISOV
Head-to-head record
Played: 1
Wins: Barcelona 1
Previous match
CL: GP 28/09/11 BATE Borisov 0 Barcelona 5
* Barcelona are unbeaten in 11 CL games of which they have
won nine, including all the last four. They have scored 31 times
in those games.
* If Barcelona, leading scorers this season with Real Madrid
on 16 goals, repeat their five goals from the away game, they
will break Manchester United's 13-year-old record of 20 goals in
the group stage.
* BATE, with only five goals in 11 CL games to date, are
looking for a most unlikely first win in the competition.
* BATE have lost on both of their previous visits to Spain,
the last a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the CL three seasons
ago.
VIKTORIA PLZEN v AC MILAN
Head-to-head record
Played: 1
Wins: Milan 1
Previous match
CL: GP 28/09/11 AC Milan 2 Viktoria Plzen 0
* Viktoria's only two goals this season in the group stage
have been scored by a Slovak, Marek Bakos. Bakos scored the
winner away to BATE Borisov to give Viktoria their first CL
victory in their last game.
* Viktoria can claim to have scored more goals in the
competition this season than Barcelona and Real Madrid. They
have netted 20 but that includes 18 scored in their six
qualifying matches.
* Milan have won just one of their last eight CL away games
but they are unbeaten in four and have drawn the last three.
* Milan's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored in
each of his four CL appearances this season, including the 2-0
home win over Viktoria.
- - - -
