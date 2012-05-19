MUNICH May 19 Some Bayern Munich players including Arjen Robben refused to take penalties in their shoot-out defeat by Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday, forcing coach Jupp Heynckes to nominate keeper Manuel Neuer, Heynckes told reporters.

"Some of my players did not feel sure enough or confident enough to take penalties," Heynckes said. "They were tired after 120 minutes of play. You cannot force anyone to take a penalty."

Heynckes said among those was Robben, who takes all of Bayern's penalties but missed one in the first half of extra time.

"He did not feel confident to be nominated," said Heynckes. "So that is why Neuer took a penalty. It is understandable. That is legitimate and I need to know it."

Bayern lost 4-3 on penalties after taking an 83rd-minute lead through Thomas Mueller. Didier Drogba levelled two minutes from time before Robben squandered his spot-kick chance in extra time.

This was Robben's second big penalty miss after squandering his spot kick in a crucial league match against champions Borussia Dortmund in April. (Editing by Ed Osmond)