Messi eyeing 500 as Barca bid to reignite season in Clasico
MADRID Lionel Messi requires two more goals to reach 500 for Barcelona and will have his sights set on achieving the milestone against great rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico.
PARIS Injured striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be out of action for at least four weeks and will miss next Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final return leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Paris St Germain president Nasser al Khelaifi said on Thursday.
"He won't play at Chelsea. It's impossible," Al Khelaifi told RMC radio.
"We are waiting for the test results but I think he will be out for at least four weeks."
Ibrahimovic was substituted after 69 minutes of PSG's 3-1 first-leg win over Chelsea on Wednesday and limped off holding his right thigh.
Ibrahimovic could also miss a semi-final tie if PSG successfully defend their advantage in London next week.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Clare Lovell)
MADRID Lionel Messi requires two more goals to reach 500 for Barcelona and will have his sights set on achieving the milestone against great rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico.
American Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year ban for failing to properly file whereabouts information, the United States Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.