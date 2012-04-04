April 4 Real Madrid cruised into the Champions League semi-finals with a 5-2 win on the night over APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday while Chelsea squeezed past gallant 10-man Benfica 2-1 to set up a re-match against holders Barcelona.

Chelsea's 3-1 aggregate win, after a nerve-racking finale, means they will repeat their acrimonious semi-final of three seasons ago when the Catalans won on away goals.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg in Lisbon, Chelsea reached halftime in a dominant position after Frank Lampard scored a 21st-minute penalty and Benfica skipper Maxi Pereira was sent off for a second yellow card five minutes before the break.

However, twice European champions Benfica refused to lie down and grabbed a deserved equaliser with a Javi Garcia header with five minutes to go.

As the Portuguese pressed for a tie-winning goal, they were caught on the break as former Porto player Raul Meireles struck the winner in stoppage time to send Chelsea to the semi-finals for the sixth time in the last nine seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as nine-times champions Real ended APOEL's dream run with an 8-2 aggregate win to set up a semi-final against Bayern Munich.

Ronaldo and Kaka scored before the break, Gustavo Manduca pulled one back in the 67th minute but Ronaldo with a freekick and a Jose Callejon goal made it 4-1.

Esteban Solari netted a penalty for the visitors but Angel Di Maria immediately lobbed a fifth for Real against the first Cypriot team to reach the quarter-finals of any European competition.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Mark Meadows)