Real Madrid's Gonzalo Higuain (L) celebrates his goal against Galatasaray with captain Sergio Ramos (C) and Raphael Varane during the Champions League quarter-final, first leg soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

LONDON Real Madrid showed the attacking power that could carry them to an unprecedented 10th European Cup when they demolished Galatasaray 3-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

The other game, also played in Spain, ended in a goalless stalemate between debutants Malaga and Borussia Dortmund, but both sides created plenty of chances in an end-to-end match.

With Bayern Munich beating Juventus 2-0 at home and Paris St Germain drawing 2-2 with favourites Barcelona in Paris on Tuesday, the likely semi-finalists appear to be Real, Bayern, Barcelona and Dortmund.

All four ties will be concluded next week and, whoever comes through, a thrilling final is in prospect when Wembley Stadium stages Europe's showpiece game for the second time in three seasons on May 25.

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho, bidding to become the first man to win the European Cup with three different clubs following his successes with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010, appeared confident of his team's last four chances.

"If we score one more goal, they have to score five," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"The football I saw was very good, I saw a lot of incredible things - but Istanbul is a difficult place to play and they have players with a lot of experience, with great character and personality.

"They will fight hard against us, but we will take it very seriously, its the only way to get through."

Real went ahead when Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 45th goal of the season after nine minutes and Karim Benzema added the second with a shot in off the post in the 29th.

Substitute Gonzalo Higuain sealed the win with a 73rd-minute header.

That left Galatasaray needing to achieve the most unlikely of turnarounds to rescue the tie, but although they were largely outplayed, the Turkish team did create chances with Mourinho's former Chelsea player Didier Drogba guilty of some wayward shooting.

LOFTED SHOT

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a superb lofted shot over goalkeeper Fernando Muslera following a perfect pass from Mesut Ozil to settle the home side's nerves.

Galatasaray came back into the game and dominated possession for a spell, but fell further behind when Michael Essien crossed for Benzema who controlled the ball at the far post before planting it low off the post and into the net.

The third arrived 17 minutes from time when Higuain met Xabi Alonso's free kick to head in his first goal of the competition.

There were no goals in the other match played in Spain, leaving Dortmund, the outgoing German champions, as slight favourites to advance to the last four in next week's second leg.

The Costa del Sol club made it into the last eight of despite doubts over the commitment of their Qatari owner and cashflow problems that prompted a ban from UEFA competition from next season.

But despite those worries, it was another magical night for the home fans getting a first taste of life among Europe's elite and their most famous supporter, Hollywood actor and local native Antonio Banderas, was an enthusiastic spectator alongside former Malaga player and Netherlands striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Malaga goalkeeper Willy Caballero appeared inspired by the occasion, producing a trio of fine saves while his attackers created several chances in an entertaining clash between two teams who went for goals from the off.

Dortmund's Mario Goetze was twice clean through on goal in the first half but was unable to get the better of Caballero and the Germany international skewed a shot wide when well placed 25 minutes from time.

Isco had Malaga's best chance in the 66th minute when he smashed a first-time shot through a crowd of players but Dortmund keeper Roman Weidenfeller punched the ball away to leave the teams goalless ahead of Tuesday's return leg in Germany.

"We weren't able to score but let's see what we can do in the return leg next week," Caballero told reporters.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)