LONDON Former European Cup winners Celtic and Ajax Amsterdam safely negotiated tricky Champions League third-round qualifying ties on Wednesday to move one step away from the lucrative group stage.

Celtic needed a stoppage-time penalty from French striker Moussa Dembele to beat Kazakh side FC Astana 2-1 and win 3-2 on aggregate. Leigh Griffiths also scored from a spot-kick in the first half for the Scottish champions before Agim Ibraimi equalised.

Four-times European Cup winners Ajax beat Greek side PAOK Salonika 2-1 away and 3-2 on aggregate.

French team Monaco will also be in Friday's draw for the playoff round after beating Turkey's Fenerbahce 3-1 to seal a 4-3 aggregate victory.

