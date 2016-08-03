Djokovic eases into Rome semis after rain delay
World number two Novak Djokovic dealt with unfinished business by beating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro 6-1 6-4 in a rain-delayed Italian Open quarter-final on Saturday.
LONDON Former European Cup winners Celtic and Ajax Amsterdam safely negotiated tricky Champions League third-round qualifying ties on Wednesday to move one step away from the lucrative group stage.
Celtic needed a stoppage-time penalty from French striker Moussa Dembele to beat Kazakh side FC Astana 2-1 and win 3-2 on aggregate. Leigh Griffiths also scored from a spot-kick in the first half for the Scottish champions before Agim Ibraimi equalised.
Four-times European Cup winners Ajax beat Greek side PAOK Salonika 2-1 away and 3-2 on aggregate.
French team Monaco will also be in Friday's draw for the playoff round after beating Turkey's Fenerbahce 3-1 to seal a 4-3 aggregate victory.
Germany's Alexander Zverev won a battle of the giants to down unseeded American John Isner 6-4 6-7(5) 6-1 and reach the Italian Open final on Saturday.