MANCHESTER, England Dec 5 English clubs' reputation as a safe bet for the Champions League knockout stage will be put to the test this week as Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City risk making early exits in the final round of group matches.

Of the four Premier League sides competing in Europe's elite club competition, only Arsenal have secured their place in the last 16, which for the previous eight seasons has featured at least three English sides.

Seven berths are up for grabs on Tuesday and Wednesday with 16 teams still in the running to join Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen, APOEL Nicosia and Arsenal in the next round.

Chelsea host Valencia on Tuesday in one of four winner-takes-all encounters, with Andre Villas-Boas' side level on points with the Spaniards in Group E and only too aware what failure would mean.

The London team have reached the knockout round every season since 2003/4 and owner Roman Abramovich has made no secret of his desire for the continental trophy, showing little patience with managers who have failed to bring it to him.

Villas-Boas' future has been the subject of much speculation in the British media after three home defeats in four matches and the heat will only rise if his side do not progress.

A score draw at Stamford Bridge would take Valencia through.

The Chelsea manager has called it a "life and death situation" but has some cause for optimism after a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Newcastle United at the weekend.

"To find this inner belief and strength today given recent results was the key," Villas-Boas said.

Premier League rivals Manchester United travel to FC Basel on Wednesday to determine who will follow Benfica out of Group C. A draw would be enough but defeat for United would put the Swiss through.

United suffered a big injury blow on Saturday when goal poacher Javier Hernandez sustained an ankle injury that will sideline him for up to four weeks, while midfielders Tom Cleverley and Anderson and striker Michael Owen are also out.

Even if they do qualify, last season's runners-up face the unsavoury prospect of finishing second in the group as Benfica can secure first place with a win at home to Otelul Galati.

Runners-up spot could mean meeting a heavyweight like Barca or Real in the next round.

COMPLICATED MATHS

Many of the other teams, including Manchester City, would be grateful to even come second as while they are still in with a shout, the odds are stacked against them.

Despite setting a blistering pace in the Premier League, City have fallen short on the continental stage in their debut season in the competition.

They host Group A winners Bayern on Wednesday needing to win while hoping Villarreal, without a point so far, beat Napoli at home.

There is some complicated maths involved in other groups with any one of three teams able to join Group F winners Arsenal in the last 16 on Tuesday.

Olympique Marseille, who welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Velodrome, are favourites to grab the second spot as they sit a point ahead of third-placed Olympiakos Piraeus who host Arsenal.

Trabzonspor, Lille and CSKA Moscow are vying for the runners-up spot in Group B with Inter Milan having already claimed top spot.

Lille and Trabzonspor meet on Wednesday knowing that whoever wins will go through, while a draw in that match in France would open the door for CSKA if the Russian side can beat Inter.

Group G is a straightforward shoot-out with second-placed Zenit St Petersburg travelling to third-placed Porto. The Portuguese need to win, while the Russians require a draw.

Ajax Amsterdam, who play group winners Real Madrid on Wednesday, are favourites to take the Group D spot but Olympique Lyon have an outside chance which depends on a combination of results and being able to overturn a seven-goal deficit.

The only group already decided is Group H, where Barca will finish top and AC Milan second. (Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)