LONDON Dec 7 Manchester United and
Manchester City will begin 2012 scrapping with the also-rans of
European football after ignominious Champions League exits as
Basel, Olympique Lyon, Napoli and CASK Moscow grabbed the last
four knockout round spots on Wednesday.
Three-times winners and last year's runners-up United only
needed a draw in Swiss club Basel's St. Jakob-Park stadium to
progress from Group C but slithered to a 2-1 defeat.
So used to dining with the continents's aristocrats in the
second half of the season, the English champions now face the
prospect of the less salubrious and much maligned Europa League.
At least they will have City for company after the rampant
Premier League leaders' first flirtation with the continent's
blue riband tournament ended in failure despite a 2-0 victory at
home to already qualified Bayern Munich.
That win which took them to 10 points from a daunting Group
A proved in vain for arguably the world's richest club as
Italian side Napoli grabbed second place with a 2-0 victory at
Spanish whipping boys Villarreal who failed to register a single
point.
Batefimbi Gomis scored a seven-minute hat-trick for
Olympique Lyon, a new record for the Champions League, as his
four goals helped the French club to a 7-1 victory over 10-man
Dynamo Zagreb and second spot in Group D.
They ended on eight points along with Ajax but the Dutch
side's 3-0 home defeat by group winners Real Madrid meant Lyon
achieved the seven-goal swing in goal difference they required.
Russia's CSKA began the evening bottom of Group B but their
2-1 victory at already-qualified Inter Milan meant they rose to
second after Lille and Trabzonspor played out a 0-0 draw in
northern France when victory for either team would have put them
into the first knockout round.
Basel enjoyed one of the greatest nights in their history as
United failed to reach the knockout stage for only the third
time in 17 attempts despite being in a comfortable-looking
group.
"It's a competition I've never been in with United, it means
a lot of Sunday games (in the Premier League), that's not ideal
but that's our penalty for not qualifying tonight," United
manager Alex Ferguson told reporters as he looked ahead to
Thursday trips in the Europa League.
"Of course we're disappointed, there's no other way you can
feel. We had so much possession up to the last third of the
field. Some of our play up to that point was very good, you have
to say our finishing let us down."
GRIPPING CLASH
Marco Streller struck in the ninth minute to put the hosts
ahead and Alexander Frei scored late in the second half before
United pulled one back through Phil Jones to set up a
nerve-jangling finale to a gripping clash.
"I'm very, very proud," Basel coach Heiko Vogel, who took
over in November from Thorsten Fink, told reporters.
"Tactically, mentally, physically it was extraordinary. I
will leave the superlatives to you."
Benfica secured top spot in the group with a 1-0 victory
over Romanians Otelul Galati.
Second-half goals by Gokhan Inler and Marek Hamsik were
enough to secure Napoli's passage at the expense of Manchester
City, the Italians finishing on 11 points to the 10 of City.
Bayern finished on 13.
With news of City's lead against Bayern seeping through
Napoli, who needed victory to guarantee second place, were
looking a little frantic and coach Walter Mazzarri was sent from
the dugout for an altercation with Villarreal striker Nilmar.
Swiss midfielder Inler broke the deadlock though from 25
metres in the 65th minute and Hamsik bundled home the second to
kickstart the Napoli celebrations.
"The truth is that nobody presented us with anything [in
this group. We are a very complete team that runs a lot and
knows how to play when we have the ball. To be in a group that
was so difficult and to get through is really beautiful," said
Napoli striker Ezequiel Lavezzi.
City boss Roberto Mancini said his expensively-assembled
side had been unlucky to go out with 10 points.
"Usually with 10 points you always go through, 99 percent of
the time," he told reporters. "It was a tough group and we made
some mistakes but that can happen and the (loss) in Naples did
it. Our lives aren't finished now, we will go into the Europa
League and it is an important trophy for Manchester City."
Chelsea, Olympique Marseille and Zenit St Petersburg booked
their last-16 berths on Tuesday to join Bayern Munich, Inter,
Benfica, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen,
APOEL Nicosia and AC Milan in next week's draw.
