Holders Barcelona happy to draw Germans
Real Madrid get trip to icy Moscow
By Brian Homewood
NYON, Dec 16 Holders Barcelona will play Bayer
Leverkusen, a team famous for fading in the final straight,
while their arch-rivals Real Madrid face a trip to icy Moscow in
the Champions League round of 16 following the draw on Friday.
Bayern Munich, whose Allianz Arena will host the final, take
on FC Basel, the underdogs who spectacularly ousted Manchester
United, in another of the top ties.
Seven-times champions AC Milan will face Arsenal in one of
two Italian-English ties, with Napoli, in the knockout rounds
for the first time after Manchester City were eliminated, facing
Chelsea.
Arsenal have advanced on all eight occasions when they have
met Italian teams in the knockout rounds.
Surprise packages APOEL Nicosia, the first Cypriot club to
reach this stage, will play Olympique Lyon. The other matches
pitch Zenit St Petersburg against Benfica, who were last
European champions 50 seasons ago, and 1993 champions Olympique
Marseille against three-times winners Inter Milan.
Barcelona were happy to draw a side currently sixth in the
Bundesliga, especially as it spared them a journey to Moscow.
"We got Bayer, well, perfect. All the teams have their
positives and negatives. Like all things in life, you can focus
on the rough and the smooth," said Barcelona president Sandro
Rosell.
"With the Russian teams, for example, we preferred not to
get one of them due to the plane trip, the fact you have to
travel a day earlier and the cold, but, on the other hand they
are in pre-season."
Barca's sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta told reporters:
"German teams are always tough. I have always liked German
football. They have stadiums that are full of passion, emotion
and young people and it seems to me an excellent place to go and
play."
Leverkusen, who earned the nickname Neverkusen after
finishing second in the Champions League and Bundesliga in the
2001-02 season, were delighted.
"We are playing against the defending champions and are of
course the clear outsiders," said sporting director Rudi
Voeller.
"Both for our fans and young players, this is a dream
draw... Everyone must play their best and Barcelona could have a
bad day."
Leverkusen, where former Germany captain Michael Ballack is
playing out his career, have finished second in the Bundesliga
five times, including last season, but have never won it.
SHIVERING BUTRAGUENO
Real's former striker Emilio Butragueno, who still remembers
playing in minus seven degrees Celsius in Russia during his
career, was shivering at the mere thought of the trip to Moscow.
"We have to be careful, the temperatures will be low in
Moscow on those dates, we are not used to that, it could be a
problem," he told Reuters.
"It's an element that can have an impact on that game. The
artificial pitch will also be a novelty."
UEFA guidelines recommend that matches be postponed if the
temperature is below minus 15 Celsius.
However, in last season's Europa League, Dutch club Twente
Enschede complained that UEFA officials had wrongly registered
the Moscow temperature as minus 14 Celsius when other readings
were one or two degrees lower.
Bayern beat FC Basel home and away in last year's group
stage but were not taking the Swiss side lightly.
"If we remain focused and play with full force then we have
a good chance to move into the quarter-finals," said Bayern CEO
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on the club website (www.fcbayern.de).
"But please, no underestimating Basel."
"To be among the sixteen is exceptional; we should be aware
of where we are and where we went to go," said FC Basel director
Bernhard Heusler.
Arsenal will be attempting to repeat their 2007/08
performance when they won at San Siro on their way to knocking
out AC Milan.
"Arsenal has always been fantastic for developing young
talents," said Milan director Umberto Gandini
"They have an outstanding player in (Robin) Van Persie. I
know they have a few injuries, they have changed many faces but
they are always strong and they have a fantastic coach in Arsene
Wenger."
Arsenal director David Miles said: "There are other teams we
would have preferred. It's the tie of the round, two fantastic
games of football, our recent history against AC Milan is good."
Napoli's home record could be a worry for Chelsea as they
have not been beaten in their San Paolo stadium in European
competition for 17 years.
"It will be difficult, we've already seen from their group
performances," Chelsea secretary David Barnard said.
"It will be a good occasion, a new experience for us. The
feeling is upbeat, it's always been there and I think just
because a few results haven't gone our way people have assumed
people are not together."
The first legs will be played on Feb. 14/15 and 21/22, with
the return legs on March 6/7 and 13/14.
(Additional reporting by Mike Collett, Karolos Grohmann,
Iain Rogers and Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)
