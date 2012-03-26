By Brian Homewood
| BERNE, March 26
BERNE, March 26 A touch of romance has returned
to the Champions League quarter-finals with seven countries,
including Cyprus, represented in this week's first legs with AC
Milan-Barcelona topping the bill.
Although Wednesday's heavyweight clash at San Siro dominates
the ties, the most intriguing clash sees upstarts APOEL Nicosia
against nine-time Euroepan champions Real Madrid, in the sort of
David-versus-Goliath clash that has become a rarity.
The presence of Benfica, twice winners in the early 1960s,
has added a dose of nostalgia to the last eight, although their
policy of recruiting South American players rather than
developing Portuguese talent has provoked criticism.
Benfica host Chelsea, the Premier League's lone survivors,
while Bayern Munich, whose stadium hosts the final in May, are
at Olympique Marseille in their first meeting.
It is the first time so many countries have been represented
in the quarter-finals since 1996-97, the last year in which the
competition was restricted to the champions of domestic leagues.
Since then, the Champions League has been expanded to
include runners-up and then third and even fourth-placed teams
from some countries and the quarter-finals have become the
preserve of the wealthy few.
From 1997-98 until last season, only 11 of UEFA's 53 member
associations -- Germany, Spain, Ukraine, France, Italy, England,
Greece, Portugal, Turkey, Netherlands and Russia -- managed to
get teams to the last eight.
In the 2000-01 season, Spain and England had three teams
apiece in the quarter-finals, while two seasons later Spain and
Italy had three each and in 2007-08 four of the
quarter-finalists were from the English Premier League.
MORE OPEN
UEFA president Michel Platini, however, has been keen to
make the competition more democratic and open.
His Financial Fair Play programme, which comes into effect
for the 2013-14 season, aims to force clubs to live within their
means and prevent those with rich owners taking a stranglehold.
UEFA has also reserved five places in the Champions League
group stage for the winners of smaller domestic leagues such as
Cyprus.
Although most of those, such as Viktoria Plzen, BATE Borisov
and Dinamo Zagreb, sank without trace in the group stage, APOEL
have managed to keep going.
"That has helped a lot, it gives the smaller teams a much
better chance of qualifying," APOEL chairman Phivos Erotocritou
told Reuters after the draw was made.
"The reason for our success is nothing you can find written
in a book or taught in universities," he added.
"We are just ourselves, a big plus is our coach Ivan
Jovanovic, he's the one who built the team, 100 percent, he's
done fantastic job."
An APOEL victory on Tuesday would be a stunning upset while
a win for a weakened AC Milan over Barca in a repeat of the 1994
final, which the Italians won 4-0, would also be a surprise.
WEAKENED MILAN
Seven-times European Cup winners Milan have been plagued by
injuries and will be without Thiago Silva, the lynchpin of their
central defence, with a thigh injury which is the last thing
they need when facing the apparently unstoppable Lionel Messi.
The teams met in the group stage with a 2-2 draw at the Nou
Camp followed by a 3-2 win for Barcelona at San Siro, a match in
which both sides had already qualified for the last 16.
Messi has scored 18 goals in his last nine games and became
the first player to score five goals in a Champions League game
as Barca dispatched Bayer Leverkusen 7-1 in the last round.
Bayern also put seven goals past FC Basel in the last 16 as
they destroyed Swiss hopes of getting a team to the
quarter-finals for the first time in 33 years.
The Bavarians, whose three-pronged forward line of Arjen
Robben, Franck Ribery and Mario Gomez also makes them a force to
be reckoned with, visit Marseille who are in the quarter-finals
for the first time since winning the competition in 1993.
Chelsea visit Benfica, who are unbeaten in their last 10
European games, on Tuesday only three days after a Premier
League match at home to Tottenham Hotspur in their battle to
finish fourth, which has angered manager Roberto Di Matteo.
"The other federations, they do tend to help their teams to
be able to perform as good as possible in Europe," he said. "It
just doesn't seem to be happening in England."
