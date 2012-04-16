April 16 Facts and figures ahead of the
Champions League semi-final, first leg fixtures:
Playing on Tuesday
BAYERN MUNICH v REAL MADRID
Head-to-head record
Played: 18
Wins: Bayern 10, Real 6, draws 2
Goals: Bayern 30, Real 23
Previous matches
EC: SF 31/03/76 Real 1 Bayern 1
14/04/76 Bayern 2 Real 0
EC: SF 8/04/87 Bayern 4 Real 1
22/04/87 Real 1 Bayern 0
EC: QF 2/03/88 Bayern 3 Real 2
16/03/88 Real 2 Bayern 0
CL: GP2 29/02/00 Real 2 Bayern 4
8/03/00 Bayern 4 Real 1
CL: SF 3/05/00 Real 2 Bayern 0
9/05/00 Bayern 2 Real 1
CL: SF 1/05/01 Real 0 Bayern 1
9/05/01 Bayern 2 Real 1
CL: QF 2/04/02 Bayern 2 Real 1
10/04/02 Real 2 Bayern 0
CL: KO 24/02/04 Bayern 1 Real 1
10/03/04 Real 1 Bayern 0
CL: KO 20/02/07 Real 3 Bayern 2
7/03/07 Bayern 2 Real 1
CL record this season:
Bayern Munich P10 W7 D1 L2 F22 A7
Real Madrid P10 W9 D1 L0 F32 A6
Scorers:
Bayern - Mario Gomez 11, Arjen Robben 3, Franck Ribery 2, Toni
Kroos 2, Ivica Olic 2, Thomas Mueller 1, Rafinha 1
Real - Cristiano Ronaldo 8, Karim Benzema 7, Jose Callejon 5,
Gonzalo Higuain 3, Kaka 3, Angel Di Maria 2, Sami Khedira 1,
Mesut Ozil 1, Sergio Ramos 1, own goal 1
Most appearances:
Bayern - Jerome Boateng/Anatoly Tymoshchuk 10
Real - Higuain 10
* This is the fifth time these two European heavyweights
have met in the semi-finals of Europe's premier club tournament
and Bayern hold the advantage, having failed to advance to the
final just once.
* Bayern have reached the CL semi-finals five times before
and gone on to the final three times. In the European Cup as a
whole they total 13 semi-finals and eight finals. Real have been
in six previous CL semi-finals and three finals. They hold the
record of 22 previous European Cup semi-finals and 12 finals.
* Seven players remain from the last match in Munich between
the two teams five years ago - Philipp Lahm, Bastian
Schweinsteiger and Daniel Van Buyten for Bayern, Iker Casillas,
Lassana Diarra, Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Ramos for Real.
* Bayern have a great home record against Real with eight
wins and one draw in nine matches. Real's only draw came in the
knockout round in 2004 when Roberto Carlos scored a late
equaliser to make it 1-1.
* Bayern have won all five CL matches in Munich this season,
scoring 17 goals and conceding just three. They have won 12 of
their last 13 CL home games, losing just one to Inter Milan 3-2
in last season's knockout round.
* Bayern's home record against Spanish clubs is also amazing
with just one defeat in 18 games, a 3-2 reverse to Deportivo
Coruna in the group stage in 2002-03.
* Bayern striker Mario Gomez has scored 11 goals in his nine
CL games this season and a remarkable 19 in his last 15 matches
in the competition.
* Bayern trainer Jupp Heynckes, who won the 1998 CL as coach
of Real, has won 14 of 21 CL games when he has been in charge -
seven for Bayern and seven for Real.
* Real coach Jose Mourinho has won 48 of 90 CL matches for
his four clubs, Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real. Only Alex
Ferguson (98), Arsene Wenger (64), Louis Van Gaal (55) and Carlo
Ancelotti (52) have won more. His only defeat in 19 games as
Real manager was a 2-0 home loss to Barcelona in last season's
semi-finals. He was coach of Inter when they beat Bayern in the
2010 final.
* Real were denied a perfect 10 out of 10 wins in the CL
this season only by a late goal from Pontus Wernbloom which gave
CSKA a 1-1 draw in Moscow in the group stage.
* Real are unbeaten in their last 11 CL away games of which
they have won seven.
* Real are not at their best when they travel to Germany.
They have won only once in 22 away games against German clubs, a
3-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the 2000-01 CL season. They
have lost 15 of those games and conceded three goals or more
eight times.
* Real's prolific forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim
Benzema have scored eight goals between them in the four games
of the knockout stage this season.- -Playing on WednesdayCHELSEA
v BARCELONA Head-to-head record
Played: 13
Wins: Barcelona 5, Chelsea 4, draws 4
Goals: Barcelona 23, Chelsea 17
Previous matches
FC: SF 27/04/66 Barcelona 2 Chelsea 0
11/05/66 Chelsea 2 Barcelona 0
25/05/66 Barcelona 5 Chelsea 0
CL: QF 5/04/00 Chelsea 3 Barcelona 1
18/04/00 Barcelona 5 Chelsea 1 (aet)
CL: KO 23/02/05 Barcelona 2 Chelsea 1
8/03/05 Chelsea 4 Barcelona 2
CL: KO 22/02/06 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 2
7/03/06 Barcelona 1 Chelsea 1
CL: GP 18/10/06 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 0
31/10/06 Barcelona 2 Chelsea 2
CL: SF 28/04/09 Barcelona 0 Chelsea 0
6/05/09 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1
CL record this season:
Chelsea P10 W6 D2 L2 F21 A9
Barcelona P10 W8 D2 L0 F33 A7
Scorers:
Chelsea - Didier Drogba 4, Frank Lampard 3, Branislav Ivanovic
2, Salomon Kalou 2, Juan Mata 2, Raul Meireles 2, Ramires 2,
Fernando Torres 2, David Luiz 1, John Terry 1
Barcelona - Lionel Messi 14, Pedro 4, David Villa 3, Andres
Iniesta 2, Alexis Sanchez 2, Cristian Tello 2, Cesc Fabregas 1,
Martin Montoya 1, Sergi Roberto 1, Xavi 1, own goals 2
Most appearances:
Chelsea - Petr Cech/David Luiz 10
Barcelona - Lionel Messi/Victor Valdes 9
* This is the fifth time these two rivals have met in the
knockout stages of the CL with Barcelona holding the advantage
of advancing three times to Chelsea's one. Barcelona won the
only previous semi-final three years ago when they went through
on away goals.
* Chelsea have reached the CL semi-finals five times before
and gone on to the final just once. Barcelona have been in eight
previous CL semi-finals and four finals. In the European Cup as
a whole they have played in 13 semi-finals and seven finals.
Chelsea never played in the European Cup before it became the
CL.
* Chelsea have eight players in their squad this season who
played in the home leg of the 2009 semi-final against Barcelona
- Petr Cech, Jose Bosingwa, John Terry, Ashley Cole, Michael
Essien, Frank Lampard, Florent Malouda and Didier Drogba. Nine
of Barcelona's team from that game remain - Victor Valdes, Dani
Alves, Gerard Pique, Eric Abidal, Sergi Busquets, Seydou Keita,
Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi
* Since losing at home to Barcelona in the 2006 knockout
round, Chelsea have lost just two of 32 CL matches at Stamford
Bridge. That 2006 defeat was the only home loss to a Spanish
club in 14 games in European competition.
* Chelsea will be playing in their sixth CL semi-final in
nine years. They have reached the final just once, in 2008 when
they beat Liverpool 4-3 on aggregate before losing on penalties
to Manchester United in the final.
* Chelsea have played four previous European semi-finals
against Spanish teams and lost them all. Apart from the defeat
to Barcelona in 2009, they lost to Barca in the 1966 Fairs Cup
semi-finals, going down 5-0 in a playoff in Barcelona, and were
beaten 4-3 on aggregate by Real Zaragoza in the 1995 Cup Winners
Cup and 2-1 on aggregate by Real Mallorca in the same
competition in 1999.
* Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba has scored 32 CL goals
for Chelsea and another five for Olympique Marseille for a total
of 37 which puts him eighth on the list of all-time scorers in
the competition, one ahead of Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.
* Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo is the least experienced
coach left in the competition - but the only one with a 100
percent record. Di Matteo took over when Andre Villas-Boas was
sacked after a first leg defeat to Napoli in the knockout round
and has won all three games since.
* Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola has lost only four of 48 CL
games with Barcelona, winning 30 matches.
* Barcelona are unbeaten in 16 CL matches since losing 2-1
to Arsenal in London in last year's knockout round.
* Barcelona have won only two of eight CL games played in
London but they did win their first title as European champions
in the British capital, downing Sampdoria 1-0 in the European
Cup final at Wembley in 1992, the season before the CL began.
* Barcelona, who have not beaten Chelsea over 90 minutes in
any of their last five meetings, have won on only six of 30
previous visits to play English clubs.
* Barcelona's Lionel Messi is on the brink of more scoring
records. He became the first man to score five in a CL game this
season against Bayer Leverkusen and his 14 in the competition in
this campaign is a CL record and ties him with the old European
Cup record set by Jose Altafini of AC Milan in 1963. The only
players to better this tally in a European season are Radamel
Falcao of Porto with 18 in last year's Europa League, including
one in the qualifying round, and Juergen Klinsmann of Bayern
