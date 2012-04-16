April 16 Facts and figures ahead of the Champions League semi-final, first leg fixtures: Playing on Tuesday BAYERN MUNICH v REAL MADRID Head-to-head record Played: 18 Wins: Bayern 10, Real 6, draws 2 Goals: Bayern 30, Real 23 Previous matches EC: SF 31/03/76 Real 1 Bayern 1 14/04/76 Bayern 2 Real 0 EC: SF 8/04/87 Bayern 4 Real 1 22/04/87 Real 1 Bayern 0 EC: QF 2/03/88 Bayern 3 Real 2 16/03/88 Real 2 Bayern 0 CL: GP2 29/02/00 Real 2 Bayern 4 8/03/00 Bayern 4 Real 1 CL: SF 3/05/00 Real 2 Bayern 0 9/05/00 Bayern 2 Real 1 CL: SF 1/05/01 Real 0 Bayern 1 9/05/01 Bayern 2 Real 1 CL: QF 2/04/02 Bayern 2 Real 1 10/04/02 Real 2 Bayern 0 CL: KO 24/02/04 Bayern 1 Real 1 10/03/04 Real 1 Bayern 0 CL: KO 20/02/07 Real 3 Bayern 2 7/03/07 Bayern 2 Real 1 CL record this season: Bayern Munich P10 W7 D1 L2 F22 A7 Real Madrid P10 W9 D1 L0 F32 A6 Scorers: Bayern - Mario Gomez 11, Arjen Robben 3, Franck Ribery 2, Toni Kroos 2, Ivica Olic 2, Thomas Mueller 1, Rafinha 1 Real - Cristiano Ronaldo 8, Karim Benzema 7, Jose Callejon 5, Gonzalo Higuain 3, Kaka 3, Angel Di Maria 2, Sami Khedira 1, Mesut Ozil 1, Sergio Ramos 1, own goal 1 Most appearances: Bayern - Jerome Boateng/Anatoly Tymoshchuk 10 Real - Higuain 10 * This is the fifth time these two European heavyweights have met in the semi-finals of Europe's premier club tournament and Bayern hold the advantage, having failed to advance to the final just once. * Bayern have reached the CL semi-finals five times before and gone on to the final three times. In the European Cup as a whole they total 13 semi-finals and eight finals. Real have been in six previous CL semi-finals and three finals. They hold the record of 22 previous European Cup semi-finals and 12 finals. * Seven players remain from the last match in Munich between the two teams five years ago - Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Daniel Van Buyten for Bayern, Iker Casillas, Lassana Diarra, Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Ramos for Real. * Bayern have a great home record against Real with eight wins and one draw in nine matches. Real's only draw came in the knockout round in 2004 when Roberto Carlos scored a late equaliser to make it 1-1. * Bayern have won all five CL matches in Munich this season, scoring 17 goals and conceding just three. They have won 12 of their last 13 CL home games, losing just one to Inter Milan 3-2 in last season's knockout round. * Bayern's home record against Spanish clubs is also amazing with just one defeat in 18 games, a 3-2 reverse to Deportivo Coruna in the group stage in 2002-03. * Bayern striker Mario Gomez has scored 11 goals in his nine CL games this season and a remarkable 19 in his last 15 matches in the competition. * Bayern trainer Jupp Heynckes, who won the 1998 CL as coach of Real, has won 14 of 21 CL games when he has been in charge - seven for Bayern and seven for Real. * Real coach Jose Mourinho has won 48 of 90 CL matches for his four clubs, Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real. Only Alex Ferguson (98), Arsene Wenger (64), Louis Van Gaal (55) and Carlo Ancelotti (52) have won more. His only defeat in 19 games as Real manager was a 2-0 home loss to Barcelona in last season's semi-finals. He was coach of Inter when they beat Bayern in the 2010 final. * Real were denied a perfect 10 out of 10 wins in the CL this season only by a late goal from Pontus Wernbloom which gave CSKA a 1-1 draw in Moscow in the group stage. * Real are unbeaten in their last 11 CL away games of which they have won seven. * Real are not at their best when they travel to Germany. They have won only once in 22 away games against German clubs, a 3-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the 2000-01 CL season. They have lost 15 of those games and conceded three goals or more eight times. * Real's prolific forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have scored eight goals between them in the four games of the knockout stage this season.- -Playing on WednesdayCHELSEA v BARCELONA Head-to-head record Played: 13 Wins: Barcelona 5, Chelsea 4, draws 4 Goals: Barcelona 23, Chelsea 17 Previous matches FC: SF 27/04/66 Barcelona 2 Chelsea 0 11/05/66 Chelsea 2 Barcelona 0 25/05/66 Barcelona 5 Chelsea 0 CL: QF 5/04/00 Chelsea 3 Barcelona 1 18/04/00 Barcelona 5 Chelsea 1 (aet) CL: KO 23/02/05 Barcelona 2 Chelsea 1 8/03/05 Chelsea 4 Barcelona 2 CL: KO 22/02/06 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 2 7/03/06 Barcelona 1 Chelsea 1 CL: GP 18/10/06 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 0 31/10/06 Barcelona 2 Chelsea 2 CL: SF 28/04/09 Barcelona 0 Chelsea 0 6/05/09 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1 CL record this season: Chelsea P10 W6 D2 L2 F21 A9 Barcelona P10 W8 D2 L0 F33 A7 Scorers: Chelsea - Didier Drogba 4, Frank Lampard 3, Branislav Ivanovic 2, Salomon Kalou 2, Juan Mata 2, Raul Meireles 2, Ramires 2, Fernando Torres 2, David Luiz 1, John Terry 1 Barcelona - Lionel Messi 14, Pedro 4, David Villa 3, Andres Iniesta 2, Alexis Sanchez 2, Cristian Tello 2, Cesc Fabregas 1, Martin Montoya 1, Sergi Roberto 1, Xavi 1, own goals 2 Most appearances: Chelsea - Petr Cech/David Luiz 10 Barcelona - Lionel Messi/Victor Valdes 9 * This is the fifth time these two rivals have met in the knockout stages of the CL with Barcelona holding the advantage of advancing three times to Chelsea's one. Barcelona won the only previous semi-final three years ago when they went through on away goals. * Chelsea have reached the CL semi-finals five times before and gone on to the final just once. Barcelona have been in eight previous CL semi-finals and four finals. In the European Cup as a whole they have played in 13 semi-finals and seven finals. Chelsea never played in the European Cup before it became the CL. * Chelsea have eight players in their squad this season who played in the home leg of the 2009 semi-final against Barcelona - Petr Cech, Jose Bosingwa, John Terry, Ashley Cole, Michael Essien, Frank Lampard, Florent Malouda and Didier Drogba. Nine of Barcelona's team from that game remain - Victor Valdes, Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, Eric Abidal, Sergi Busquets, Seydou Keita, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi * Since losing at home to Barcelona in the 2006 knockout round, Chelsea have lost just two of 32 CL matches at Stamford Bridge. That 2006 defeat was the only home loss to a Spanish club in 14 games in European competition. * Chelsea will be playing in their sixth CL semi-final in nine years. They have reached the final just once, in 2008 when they beat Liverpool 4-3 on aggregate before losing on penalties to Manchester United in the final. * Chelsea have played four previous European semi-finals against Spanish teams and lost them all. Apart from the defeat to Barcelona in 2009, they lost to Barca in the 1966 Fairs Cup semi-finals, going down 5-0 in a playoff in Barcelona, and were beaten 4-3 on aggregate by Real Zaragoza in the 1995 Cup Winners Cup and 2-1 on aggregate by Real Mallorca in the same competition in 1999. * Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba has scored 32 CL goals for Chelsea and another five for Olympique Marseille for a total of 37 which puts him eighth on the list of all-time scorers in the competition, one ahead of Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo. * Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo is the least experienced coach left in the competition - but the only one with a 100 percent record. Di Matteo took over when Andre Villas-Boas was sacked after a first leg defeat to Napoli in the knockout round and has won all three games since. * Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola has lost only four of 48 CL games with Barcelona, winning 30 matches. * Barcelona are unbeaten in 16 CL matches since losing 2-1 to Arsenal in London in last year's knockout round. * Barcelona have won only two of eight CL games played in London but they did win their first title as European champions in the British capital, downing Sampdoria 1-0 in the European Cup final at Wembley in 1992, the season before the CL began. * Barcelona, who have not beaten Chelsea over 90 minutes in any of their last five meetings, have won on only six of 30 previous visits to play English clubs. * Barcelona's Lionel Messi is on the brink of more scoring records. He became the first man to score five in a CL game this season against Bayer Leverkusen and his 14 in the competition in this campaign is a CL record and ties him with the old European Cup record set by Jose Altafini of AC Milan in 1963. The only players to better this tally in a European season are Radamel Falcao of Porto with 18 in last year's Europa League, including one in the qualifying round, and Juergen Klinsmann of Bayern Munich with 15 in the 1995-96 UEFA Cup. - - - -(Compiled by Paul Radford)