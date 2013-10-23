LONDON Oct 23 Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined the select band of players to score four goals in a Champions League match as Paris St Germain won 5-0 at Anderlecht on a high-scoring night across Europe on Wednesday.

Ibrahimovic scored a hat-trick, which included a stunning 25-metre thunderbolt, in 19 first-half minutes before adding a fourth goal after the break as PSG consolidated their position at the top of Group C.

That took his tally to nine goals in four games for his club. Edinson Cavani scored PSG's other goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo, whose Portugal side face Ibrahimovic's Sweden in next month's World Cup playoffs, was also on target scoring both of Real Madrid's goals in their 2-1 win over Juventus, one from a penalty, which maintained their perfect start with three wins in Group B.

The Portuguese is now third on the list of all-time Champions League scorers with 57 goals from 95 matches in the competition proper behind Raul (71) and Lionel Messi (63).

Juventus finished with 10 men after Giorgio Chiellini was sent off early in the second half.

European champions Bayern Munich also have three wins from three and joined in the goal-fest beating Czech champions Viktoria Plzen 5-0 with Franck Ribery on target twice, scoring once from the spot.

In all 27 goals were scored in the eight matches.

Stefan Kiessling scored twice in Bayer Leverkusen's 4-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Group A while Sergio Aguero was another to get two in Manchester City's 2-1 come-from-behind Group D win at CSKA Moscow. Galatasaray were also among the goals beating FC Copenhagen 3-1 to climb off the bottom of Group B.

The lowest scoring win was at Old Trafford where Manchester United beat Real Sociedad 1-0 after Real defender Inigo Martinez scored an own goal in the second minute which was enough to lift United to top spot in Group A.

Benfica and Olympiakos's 1-1 was the only draw of the night in their Group C game. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Alison Wildey)