LONDON Dec 11 Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund were spared a Champions League exit when a dramatic late goal from Kevin Grosskreutz sent the German side into the last 16 on Wednesday.

Dortmund, who beat Olympique Marseille 2-1, Arsenal and Napoli all finished on 12 points with the Bundesliga team topping Group F and the Italians proving the odd team out on head-to-head superiority despite a 2-0 victory over the English Premier League leaders.

Seven-times European champions AC Milan clung on with 10 men for a point at home against Ajax Amsterdam to become Serie A's sole representative in the knockout stage after Juventus also bit the dust.

Milan had captain Riccardo Montolivo sent off midway through the first half but Ajax could not take advantage and secure the victory they needed to leapfrog the hosts.

Brazil striker Neymar scored a hat-trick, his first Champions League goals, as Barcelona romped to a 6-1 demolition of Celtic to go through as Group H winners.

Galatasaray ended the campaign of Italian champions Juve with a 1-0 success in Istanbul, Wesley Sneijder hitting a late winner in a game re-started on Wednesday following Tuesday's abandonment because of heavy snow.

Zenit St Petersburg and Schalke 04 also progressed.

Zenit created Champions League history by becoming the first team to qualify for the knockout stages with only six points from six matches after a 4-1 defeat at Austria Vienna.

The defeat did not prove costly thanks to Porto's 2-0 defeat at Group G table-toppers Atletico Madrid.

Schalke beat Basel 2-0 to deny the Swiss side second spot in a Group E won by Chelsea who beat Steaua Bucharest 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. (Editing by Ed Osmond)