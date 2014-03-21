ZURICH, March 21 Real Madrid were given a chance to avenge last season's Champions League semi-final defeat by Borussia Dortmund when the teams were drawn against each other on Friday in the quarter-finals of this year's tournament.

Dortmund, who won the first leg 4-1 on the way to a 4-3 aggregate victory, will visit the Bernabeu for the first leg on April 1/2 with the return a week later.

Titleholders Bayern Munich were paired with Manchester United, with the first leg at Old Trafford, and Paris St Germain will face Chelsea.

The remaining tie is an all-Spanish affair between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, their first-ever meeting in European competition.

