Soccer-Leicester duo Morgan, Slimani to miss Arsenal trip
April 24 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and striker Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal due to injury, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.
ZURICH, March 21 Real Madrid were given a chance to avenge last season's Champions League semi-final defeat by Borussia Dortmund when the teams were drawn against each other on Friday in the quarter-finals of this year's tournament.
Dortmund, who won the first leg 4-1 on the way to a 4-3 aggregate victory, will visit the Bernabeu for the first leg on April 1/2 with the return a week later.
Titleholders Bayern Munich were paired with Manchester United, with the first leg at Old Trafford, and Paris St Germain will face Chelsea.
The remaining tie is an all-Spanish affair between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, their first-ever meeting in European competition.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond) Reuters Messaging: brian.homewood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net. To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here
April 24 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and striker Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal due to injury, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.
LONDON, April 24 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title aspirations face a severe test on Wednesday against a Crystal Palace side who manager Sam Allardyce says currently feel unbeatable.