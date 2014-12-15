NYON, Switzerland Dec 15 European champions Real Madrid will play Schalke 04 in the Champions League Round of 16 while last season's beaten finalists Atletico Madrid face Bayer Leverkusen in another Spain-Germany match-up following the draw on Monday.

Barcelona, who knocked Manchester City out of the competition at the same stage last season, were drawn to face the Premier League champions, while Chelsea and Paris St Germain, who met in the quarter-finals last season with the London-side winning, also clash again.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will face his old club AS Monaco in a competitive match for the first time while five-time winners Bayern Munich take on Shakhtar Donetsk.

Juventus will play Borussia Dortmund in a repeat of the 1997 final while FC Basel's Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa will seek to eliminate Portuguese side Porto.

The first legs will be played on Feb.17/18 and Feb. 24/25 with the second legs being played on March 10/11 and March 17/18 next year. The final is in Berlin on June 6. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Justin Palmer)