NYON, Switzerland Aug 7 Manchester United will have to beat Belgium's Club Bruges over two legs to reach the Champions League group stage following the draw for the playoff round made on Friday

United, fourth in the English Premier League last season, will play the first leg against the Belgian side, who eliminated Panathinaikos in the third qualifying round, at Old Trafford.

Italy's Lazio will meet Bayer Leverkusen, with the first leg in Rome, and while another high profile tie pitted Spain's Valencia against Monaco, who were quarter-finalists last year.

Former European champions Celtic will play Swedish counterparts Malmo, with the first leg in Glasgow, and Skenderbeu, aiming to become first Albanian team to reach the group stage, must face Dinamo Zagreb.

The first legs will be played on August 18/19 and the second legs on August 25/26. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)