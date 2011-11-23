* Leverkusen leave it late to stun Chelsea
* Barcelona seal top spot after win in Milan
By Mark Meadows
LONDON, Nov 23 APOEL Nicosia became the
first Cypriot team to reach the Champions League last 16,
Arsenal were the first English side through this season and
Chelsea's woes increased when Bayer Leverkusen snatched late
qualification on Wednesday.
Holders Barcelona, who had already sealed their progression,
secured top spot in Group H with a 3-2 win at AC Milan where
Lionel Messi scored from the spot but only after being cautioned
for stopping in his run-up on his first attempt.
Manuel Friedrich's 90th-minute goal for Leverkusen took the
Germans through with a 2-1 home triumph over faltering Chelsea,
who now need to beat Valencia at home or draw 0-0 in the last
match to go through.
Didier Drogba had handed the visitors the lead with a
top-class goal just after the break but Eren Derdiyok's header
with almost his first touch and Friedrich's winner out of the
blue sent home fans and ex-Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack
wild.
"We thought we had the game in our hands at 1-0 because we
were compact and solid," under pressure Chelsea boss Andre
Villas-Boas, who has also lost three out of his last four
Premier League matches, told Sky Sports.
"We are improving our work and determination but at the
moment it is not sufficient."
Valencia warmed up for the final Group E clash with a 7-0
thumping of bottom side Racing Genk in which Roberto Soldado
bagged a first-half hat-trick.
APOEL's 0-0 draw at Zenit St Petersburg, halted twice
because of heavy smoke from flares, followed an onslaught from
the Russians but the Cypriot champions clung on to complete a
stunning achievement for the island nation.
"We have good players who try hard every single game and
they also have a great desire to achieve something really
important," APOEL's Serbian coach Ivan Jovanovic said.
"I think these factors have been the key to our success on
the pitch."
VAN PERSIE BRACE
APOEL remain the only unbeaten team in Group G where twice
champions Porto won 2-0 at bottom side Shakhtar Donetsk to keep
alive their hopes of overhauling second-placed Zenit when they
meet in the final group game in Portugal on Dec. 6.
Goal machine Robin van Persie scored another brace in a 2-1
home victory over Borussia Dortmund as Arsenal finished top and
did what Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have so
far failed to do and qualified for first knockout round.
Inconsistent Olympique Marseille were also going through
from Group F until Giannis Fetfatzidis struck eight minutes from
time to give Olympiakos Piraeus a 1-0 victory at the Stade
Velodrome to rekindle their last-16 hopes.
Several permutations are possible for the second group berth
but Marseille know a win at the surprisingly weak German
champions in two weeks would put them through to the knockout
stages starting in February.
Viktoria Plzen won 1-0 at Bate Borisov in the fog to boost
their chances of finishing third and taking Group H's Europa
League berth with Milan having already at least guaranteed
second spot before the heavyweight clash with Barca.
A Mark van Bommel own goal against his former side gave the
holders a 14th-minute advantage in the San Siro but Zlatan
Ibrahimovic, also formerly of Barca, levelled soon after before
the palaver of Messi's penalty.
A neat finish from Kevin-Prince Boateng after the break
handed seven-times winners Milan parity only for Xavi to have
the last laugh and make sure of first place.
Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Benfica reached the last 16
on Tuesday while Manchester United slipped up and need a draw in
their last match in Basel to progress. Premier League leaders
Manchester City lost to Napoli and qualification is out of their
hands.
