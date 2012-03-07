LONDON, March 7 Lionel Messi scored a record five goals to send Barcelona charging into the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday and APOEL Nicosia joined them as the first Cypriot team into the last eight of any European competition.

World Player of the Year Messi went on the rampage as Barca thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 7-1, and 10-2 on aggregate, at the Nou Camp.

Substitute Cristian Tello scored twice and Karim Bellarabi grabbed a 90th-minute consolation for the Bundesliga side.

Messi's exploits made the Argentine the first player to score five in a Champions League game and took his season's tally in the competition to 11.

APOEL, a goal down after the first leg in France, beat Olympique Lyon 4-3 on penalties after extra time ended with the two sides locked at 1-1 on aggregate.

AC Milan, beaten 3-0 by Arsenal in London, and Benfica, who overturned a 3-2 deficit against Zenit St Petersburg, both went through to the quarter-finals 4-3 on aggregate on Tuesday.

Barcelona's Spanish rivals Real Madrid host CSKA Moscow in their second leg next Wednesday while Chelsea entertain Napoli hoping to overturn a 3-1 deficit. Bayern Munich welcome Basel on Tuesday and Inter Milan welcome Olympique Marseille. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)