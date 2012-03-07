LONDON, March 7 Lionel Messi scored a
record five goals to send Barcelona charging into the Champions
League quarter-finals on Wednesday and APOEL Nicosia joined them
as the first Cypriot team into the last eight of any European
competition.
World Player of the Year Messi went on the rampage as Barca
thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 7-1, and 10-2 on aggregate, at the Nou
Camp.
Substitute Cristian Tello scored twice and Karim Bellarabi
grabbed a 90th-minute consolation for the Bundesliga side.
Messi's exploits made the Argentine the first player to
score five in a Champions League game and took his season's
tally in the competition to 11.
APOEL, a goal down after the first leg in France, beat
Olympique Lyon 4-3 on penalties after extra time ended with the
two sides locked at 1-1 on aggregate.
AC Milan, beaten 3-0 by Arsenal in London, and Benfica, who
overturned a 3-2 deficit against Zenit St Petersburg, both went
through to the quarter-finals 4-3 on aggregate on Tuesday.
Barcelona's Spanish rivals Real Madrid host CSKA Moscow in
their second leg next Wednesday while Chelsea entertain Napoli
hoping to overturn a 3-1 deficit. Bayern Munich welcome Basel on
Tuesday and Inter Milan welcome Olympique Marseille.
