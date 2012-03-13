LONDON, March 13 Olympique Marseille stunned Inter Milan in stoppage time and Bayern Munich crushed Basel by a record margin to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Inter were on course for extra time after Diego Milito's goal made the aggregate score 1-1 but Marseille substitute Brandao scored a priceless away goal for the French side who reached the last eight for the first time since 1993.

Giampaolo Pazzini converted a penalty for Inter with the last kick of the game to make it 2-1 on the night but the crestfallen Serie A side and 2010 European champions bowed out on away goals.

Mario Gomez struck four goals as Bayern humiliated Basel 7-0 to secure their biggest Champions League win ever after losing the first leg 1-0.

Bayern, whose stadium will host the final, and Marseille joined holders Barcelona, AC Milan, Benfica and Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia in the last eight.

The final two spots will be decided on Wednesday when Chelsea try to overturn a 3-1 deficit against Napoli and Spanish league leaders Real Madrid host CSKA Moscow having drawn the first leg 1-1 in Russia. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, Editing by Ed Osmond)