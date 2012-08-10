By Brian Homewood
BERNE, Aug 10 Troubled Malaga will have to beat
Champions League regulars Panathinaikos if they are to reach the
group stage for the first time following Friday's playoff round
draw at UEFA headquarters, adding to the Spanish side's
pre-season headaches.
Borussia Moenchengladbach, also hoping to qualify for the
first time, have been paired with Ukraine's Dynamo Kiev, who
have reached the semi-finals three times.
The first legs take place on Aug 21/22 with the returns a
week later.
Italy's Udinese, beaten by Arsenal at the same stage last
season, will face Braga of Portugal. Defeat would leave Italy
with only two teams in the group stage.
Malaga finished fourth in La Liga last season but their
outlook is uncertain after they announced "internal
restructuring" amid reports that Qatari owner Sheikh Abdullah
Bin Nassar Al-Thani wants to sell up after only two years.
In the last week, midfielder Santi Cazorla has joined
Arsenal while Venezuela forward Salomon Rondon has moved to
Russia's Rubin Kazan.
Their Greek opponents will be attempting to reach the group
stage for the 10th time.
In other ties, Spartak Moscow will face Fenerbahce, who were
excluded from the competition last season over a Turkish
match-fixing scandal, and Lille will meet FC Copenhagen.
Cypriot champions AEL Limassol, hoping to emulate
compatriots APOEL Nicosia who reached the quarter-finals last
season, must first beat Belgian champions Anderlecht.
Celtic, the only former European champions among the teams
in Friday's draw, were pitted against Swedish champions
Helsingborg.
There is no English side in the playoffs because Chelsea won
the Champions League last term and therefore go straight into
the group stage despite having finished outside the Premier
League's top four.
Draw:
Basel (Switzerland) v CFR Cluj (Romania)
Helsingborgs (Sweden) v Celtic (Scotland)
BATE Borisov (Belarus) v Hapoel Kiryat Shmona (Israel)
Limassol (Cyprus) v Anderlecht (Belgium)
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) v Maribor (Slovenia)
Braga (Portugal) v Udinese (Italy)
Spartak Moscow (Russia) v Fenerbahce (Turkey)
Malaga (Spain) v Panathinaikos (Greece)
Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) v Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine)
Lille (France) v FC Copenhagen (Denmark)
(Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Mark Meadows)