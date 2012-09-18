LONDON, Sept 18 Real Madrid won a classic Champions League match against Manchester City with two goals in the last three minutes by Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo giving them a 3-2 win in their Group D opener on Tuesday.

All five goals at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium came in the final 22 minutes with City taking a 1-0 lead through Edin Dzeko before Marcelo equalised six minutes later.

Aleksandar Kolorav put City back in front with a direct free-kick after 85 minutes before Benzema and Ronaldo struck in the 87th and 90th minutes to give Real victory.

Paris St Germain, back in the Champions League for the first time in eight years and an outside contender for the title after investing heavily in new players, were the biggest scorers on the night, thumping Dynamo Kiev 4-1 in Group A.

PSG striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who converted a first-half penalty, became the first player to score in the Champions League for six different clubs having also netted for Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan.

Malaga, playing in the competition for the first time, put their financial worries to one side with a 3-0 home win over Zenit St Petersburg in Group C.

There were away wins for Arsenal, who came from behind to win 2-1 at debutants Montpellier, and Schalke 04, who won 2-1 at Olympiakos Piraeus also in Group B, while Porto won 2-0 at Dinamo Zagreb in Group A.

Borussia Dortmund began with a 1-0 win over Ajax Amsterdam in Group D while the Group C match between AC Milan and Anderlecht ended in a 0-0 draw at the San Siro. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)