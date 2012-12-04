LONDON Dec 4 Big-spending Paris St Germain gave manager Carlo Ancelotti a boost by easing into the Champions League last 16 as Group A winners on Tuesday after a 2-1 home victory over Porto and Schalke 04 topped Group B.

With none of the three remaining last-16 places up for grabs until Wednesday's eight ties, focus was on the battle for group supremacy and Europa league places.

Zenit St Peterbsurg, who won 1-0 at AC Milan thanks to Danny's first-half strike, and Ajax Amsterdam, crushed 4-1 by Real Madrid, will take their places in Europe's second tier competition.

English champions Manchester City's miserable campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund who had already wrapped up Group D.

A 1-1 draw for Schalke 04 at Montpellier was enough to seal the Group B spoils after Arsenal, also already through, let slip a first-half lead to lose 2-1 in Greece to Olympiakos Piraeus.

Group C winners Malaga drew 2-2 at home to Anderlecht but the competition debutants have long since been able to look forward to next year's knockout stages.

Play was continuing in the Group A match between Dinamo Zagreb and Dynamo Kiev in the Croatian capital after it was suspended for around 15 minutes early in the first half because of heavy snowfall.

The draw for the last 16, in which the eight group winners are paired with the eight runners-up, takes place on Dec. 20. (Editing by Ed Osmond)