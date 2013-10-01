LONDON Oct 1 Mesut Ozil orchestrated another fine Arsenal display with a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over Napoli while a late Cesc Fabregas header secured Barcelona a 1-0 win at Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice in s 3-0 demolition of Olympique Marseille as did Chelsea's Brazilian Ramires to get their campaign up and running in a 4-0 win at Steaua Bucharest after a shock opening home defeat by Basel.

Atletico Madrid maintained their superb start to the season with their Turkey midfielder Arda Turan netting an 86th minute winner in a 2-1 victory at Porto.

There was also late drama in Amsterdam with Stefano Denswil heading Ajax ahead in the last minute, only for Mario Balotelli to level with a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time in a 1-1 draw.

Ozil has quickly impressed for Arsenal since his big-money move from Real Madrid and he opened his account for the London club with a sweet strike against Napoli after eight minutes. He then set up Oliver Giroud for a second soon after in a dominant Arsenal display that gave them a maximum six points in Group F.

Barca, who lost to Celtic at Parkhead in the group stage last season and on Tuesday were without injured World Player of the Year Lionel Messi, had to work hard for victory in Glasgow.

The task was made easier when Celtic captain Scott Brown was sent off just before the hour for hauling down Neymar and then appearing to catch the striker with his boot. Fabregas's header after 76 minutes made it two wins from two for Barca in Group H.

A stunning Julian Draxler strike just after the break gave Schalke 04 a 1-0 win at Basel while earlier Zenit St Petersburg were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Austria Vienna. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)