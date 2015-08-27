MONACO Aug 27 Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho will face the club where he made his name and Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic the team where he began his career following the Champions League group stage draw on Thursday.

Chelsea were drawn in Group G with Porto, the team Mourinho led to the Champions League title in 2004 in the days before he became known as the Special One, Dynamo Kiev and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

PSG will face Sweden's Malmo, Ibrahimovic's first club, in Group A which also includes Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Arsenal meet five-times champions Bayern Munich, who knocked them out in the round of 16 in 2012/13 and 2013/14, in Group F along with Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiakos Piraeus.

Holders Barcelona take on Bayer Leverkusen, BATE Borisov and AS Roma in Group E.

Group D appears by far the toughest with Juventus, Manchester City, Sevilla and Borussia Moenchengladbach. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)