LONDON Dec 5 Chelsea became the first Champions League holders to exit at the group stage after a 6-1 rout of Nordsjaelland proved irrelevant on Wednesday with Juventus reaching the last 16 after a 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

A second-half own goal was enough for Juve to secure top spot in Group E and progress alongside Shakhtar, with Chelsea, winning for the first time under interim manager Rafael Benitez, heading into the Europa League.

