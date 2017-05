MONACO Aug 26 The top four European leagues will each have four guaranteed places in the Champions League group stage from 2018/19 under changes announced by European soccer body UEFA on Friday.

Under the present system, the top three leagues -- currently Spain, Germany and England -- have three places each while their fourth-placed teams must contest a playoff over two legs for a place in the group stage.

The fourth ranked league, currently Italy, have only two guaranteed places plus one in the playoff round. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)