Belief in Wenger on the line in race for Champions League spot
LONDON Arsene Wenger's record of delivering Champions League football every year since 1998 hangs by a thread as Arsenal prepare for Sunday's final game of the season against Everton.
ROME Juventus wrapped up top spot in their Champions League group as second-half goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani secured a 2-0 home victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.
Higuain broke the deadlock with a powerful effort seven minutes after the restart for his first goal in any competition since the start of November.
Rugani headed home from Miralem Pjanic's corner with 17 minutes remaining to wrap up victory and seal the Italian champions' position as Group H winners, three points clear of Sevilla.
It was another dismal night for Dinamo, who became only the third team not to score a goal in the competition's group stages.
Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.