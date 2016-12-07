ROME Juventus wrapped up top spot in their Champions League group as second-half goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani secured a 2-0 home victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

Higuain broke the deadlock with a powerful effort seven minutes after the restart for his first goal in any competition since the start of November.

Rugani headed home from Miralem Pjanic's corner with 17 minutes remaining to wrap up victory and seal the Italian champions' position as Group H winners, three points clear of Sevilla.

It was another dismal night for Dinamo, who became only the third team not to score a goal in the competition's group stages.

