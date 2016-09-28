MILAN Juventus forward Paulo Dybala was relieved to have finally found the net after a start to the season which has seen him overshadowed by fellow Argentine Gonzalo Higuain.

The 22-year-old, a revelation as he scored 23 goals in all competitions last season, broke his duck in Tuesday's 4-0 Champions League win away to Dinamo Zagreb.

"It gets tougher with every game that you don't score," Dybala told reporters. "Fortunately, this time I scored and we played well."

Dybala was known as 'the Jewel' at his previous club Palermo and the goal lived up to his nickname as he scored with a rasping shot from outside the penalty area.

"I hope that this is my return, although the first thing I think about is giving everything for the team," he added.

Higuain, who misfired in the 0-0 draw against Sevilla, was also on target with his fifth goal for Juventus since his 90-million euro ($99.74 million) move from Napoli.

The two Argentines are still building an understanding, Higuain having started several games as a substitute as he settles in.

"At times I ask him to play closer to me, though it all depends on the circumstances of the game," said Higuain.

"I'm on a good run of form but we’re still at the beginning, settling in with new team mates and system."

"I will improve game after game. We are not yet at the top of our capabilities, but we are getting the results in the meantime."

The win was a relief for Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri after Juventus struggled to an unconvincing 1-0 win at Palermo the previous Saturday.

They also lost 2-1 to Inter Milan the weekend before that, their only defeat so far this season, although they enjoyed a 4-0 win over Cagliari in between.

"The real challenge for Juventus now is to avoid complacency and the idea that we’ll win each game easily," said Allegri.

"We need to improve our overall performance and also bring home results, keep our feet on the ground and not lose sight of our objectives."

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)