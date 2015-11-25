TURIN Nov 25 Mario Mandzukic shrugged off his poor recent form to score the goal that sent last year's runners-up Juventus into the Champions League round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Croatia forward struck in the 18th minute, holding off Nicolas Otamendi's challenge to volley the ball in from close range following Alex Sandro's cross from the left.

Juventus completed a double over the English Premier League side, who had already qualified from Group D after winning their last three games.

The Serie A champions, still unbeaten after five games, now top the group with 11 points and visit Sevilla in their final match. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Rex Gowar)