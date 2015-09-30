Juventus Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring against Sevilla's during their Champions League group D soccer match at Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus Simone Zaza (R) shoot and scores against Sevilla's during their Champions League group D soccer match at Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus put their miserable domestic form behind them on Wednesday to defeat Sevilla 2-0 in their Champions League Group D match thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata and Simone Zaza, and an excellent debut showing from Sami Khedira.

Morata headed an Andrea Barzagli cross past the helpless Sergio Rico on 41 minutes, before substitute Zaza doubled Juve’s lead with a late breakaway goal in the 87th minute.

Khedira was named in the starting lineup for the first time since his recent move from Real Madrid, and proved influential, giving Juve the kind of stability they have lacked in Serie A this season.

The victory establishes Juventus as the outright leaders in Group D with a maximum six points after two matches.

Sevilla and Manchester City, who beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 in the other Group D match on Wednesday, both have three points.

“We are happy for the victory in a difficult time for the team,” Morata told reporters.

Juve's excellent form in Europe comes in stark contrast to their domestic woes, with last season's Champions League finalists having managed only one victory from their opening six fixtures.

They were much improved on Wednesday with Khedira in heart of the midfield, while two other new recruits, Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado, both contributed to a menacing attacking display.

But it was Morata who opened the scoring, leaping above Marco Andreolli and Timothee Kolodziejczak to head past Rico.

On-loan Chelsea winger Cuadrado combined superbly with Khedira on 17 minutes to set up Dybala, only for the forward’s curling left-footed shot flew just wide of the Sevilla goal.

The striker had an opportunity to double Juve’s lead on 49 minutes, but his close-range effort was smothered by Rico.

Zaza replaced Morata on 80 minutes, and doubled Juve’s lead seven minutes later when he picked up the ball just inside the Sevilla half before tearing towards Rico and finishing beneath the onrushing keeper.

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Pritha Sarkar)