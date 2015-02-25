Juventus' players celebrate after defeating Borussia Dortmund during their Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin February 24, 2015. Juventus won 2-1. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

TURIN Not for the first time this season, Juventus found the Champions League a very different proposition to Serie A where they have become used to having it all their own way.

After working hard for a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, coach Massimiliano Allegri recognised they had to drastically alter their style from domestic football where many home games are almost too easy.

A team used to enjoying the lion's share of possession were forced to chase the Germans for long periods and play a counter-attacking game in their own stadium.

"This was different from what we normally face," Allegri told reporters. "In the domestic championship, we are used to having the ball for 70 percent of the game.

"We're not used to not having the ball and defending, but in the second half we did both. This match was a step forward for a team that wants to do well in Europe."

In the past, Juventus have struggled to make that step up.

VAST IMPROVEMENT

Last season, they won Serie A by a 17-point margin from AS Roma, yet went out of the Champions League in the group stage.

This term, they are again dominating Serie A, with a nine-point lead over Roma, but staggered through the group stage, losing to Olympiakos Piraeus and Atletico Madrid on the way.

Tuesday's performance was a vast improvement.

"We did well because, as I said, we can't always think about dominating the opponents," said Allegri. "It's a different way of playing the game.

"I'm not worried about the return leg," he added. "In the Champions League, you're up against the best teams in Europe and you've got to be patient and well ordered in defence.

"This game has done us good because you can't always dominate games. In games like these, you can dominate by not conceding and creating chances, it's just a different way of dominating."

(Editing by Ken Ferris)