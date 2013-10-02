Juventus' Fabio Quagliarella (L) celebrates after scoring against Galatasaray during their Champions League soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

TURIN, Italy Roberto Mancini made a dramatic start as Galatasaray coach on Wednesday when his team took a shock lead and then fell behind before scoring a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Juventus in the Champions League.

Didier Drogba pounced on a defensive blunder in the first half to open the scoring for Galatasaray.

The visitors held on until Arturo Vidal levelled with a controversial penalty in the 78th minute and Juve then went 2-1 up with a Fabio Quagliarella header in the 87th.

The Italian team barely had time to celebrate before Umut Bulut took advantage of more slack defending to score, leaving Juve with two points from two games in Group B and Galatasaray with one.

Real Madrid lead the way with six points after their 4-0 win over Copenhagen (one) on Wednesday.

Juve started slowly and gifted the Turkish side the lead after 36 minutes.

Leonardo Bonucci made a hash of a back pass which Drogba intercepted. Keeper Gianluigi Buffon then rushed prematurely out of his area, allowing the Ivorian to slip the ball through his legs and into the net.

The hosts struggled to create openings but equalised out of the blue with a penalty when Quagliarella's legs crumpled under the softest of challenges and Vidal fired the ball into the roof of the net.

Mancini was left shaking his head on the touchline and there was worse to come when Quagliarella headed in with three minutes left.

It was then Juve coach Antonio Conte's turn to suffer when Bulut levelled. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez) Keywords: SOCCER CHAMPIONS/JUVENTUS

* Juve coach Conte fumes after late equaliser

* Galatasaray rebound after 6-1 drubbing (Adds details, quotes)

TURIN, Italy, Oct 2 Roberto Mancini, in charge of Galatasaray for two days, saw his new club snatch a late equaliser to stun Juventus and leave opposite number Antonio Conte fuming after a 2-2 Champions League draw on Wednesday.

Former Manchester City manager Mancini, who barely had time to meet his players before the Group B game, watched the Turkish side take a shock lead when Didier Drogba took advantage of a comedy of errors in the Juve defence in the 36th minute.

Juve rarely looked like scoring until Arturo Vidal equalised from a controversial penalty in the 78th minute and then Fabio Quagliarella headed the Serie A champions in front three minutes from time.

But the hosts relaxed a minute later and allowed Drogba to outjump the defence and head the ball into the path of substitute Umut Bulut who silenced the crowd by firing into the net.

Conte, visibly angry with his players, shook his head in disbelief after his normally reliable defence were caught out again but a win would have been flattering for his side who were painfully short of inspiration in attack.

Galatasaray, beaten 6-1 at home by Real Madrid in their opening Group B game, comfortably held a toothless Juve at bay until the dramatic finale.

Juve have two points from two games, four behind rampant leaders Real Madrid, but are still second as Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen have one apiece.

"That's football," Conte told reporters. "It will be a long and uphill battle but we mustn't get discouraged.

"We must play the next Champions League matches with the knife between our teeth ... it is not pleasing to concede a goal after going 2-1 ahead and we need to pay greater attention.

"It's something I will talk to the players about face to face."

QUIET TEVEZ

Juve forward Carlos Tevez, who spectacularly fell out with Mancini when the pair were at City, made little impact against a resolute Galatasaray defence, given the added protection of Brazilian midfield hardman Felipe Melo, a former player with the Turin club.

Juventus started slowly and lost striker Mirko Vucinic in the first half to a thigh injury and he was replaced by Quagliarella.

It went badly wrong for the hosts when Leonardo Bonucci made a hash of a back pass which Drogba intercepted, then keeper Gianluigi Buffon rushed prematurely out of his area allowing the Ivorian to slip the ball through his legs and into the net.

Juve were reduced to long-range shots until Quagliarella's legs crumpled under the softest of challenges and Vidal fired the ball into the roof of the net.

It was the sort of decision which causes endless discussion as there was clearly some contact but not enough to merit the dramatic way in which Quagliarella slumped to the ground.

Mancini was left shaking his head on the touchline and Quagliarella added insult to injury by heading in with three minutes left.

"The penalty was a little strange," said the Galatasaray coach. "I don't think it was a penalty." (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)