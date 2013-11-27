Juventus' Arturo Vidal (L) heads to score against FC Copenhagen's goalkeeper Johan Wiland during their Champions League soccer match at Juventus stadium in Turin November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

TURIN, Italy Arturo Vidal's hat-trick boosted Juventus' hopes of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League in a 3-1 victory over FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.

The Chilean midfielder struck with two penalties in the 29th and 60th minutes and added a brilliant looping header to put Antonio Conte's side into second place in Group B on six points, seven behind leaders Real Madrid but two ahead of Galatasaray and Copenhagen.

Olof Mellberg equalised for the Danish champions in the 56th minute, but the defeat means Copenhagen are eliminated from this season's Champions League.

Juve need only a draw in Istanbul in the final round of group games on December 10 to qualify from the group despite coming into Wednesday's game with only three points from their four previous matches.

They were stodgy in the first half but were given a helping hand by Copenhagen full-back Lars Jacobsen, who under pressure from Paul Pogba almost caught a lofted pass in his own area and was penalised for handball. Vidal struck the penalty into Johan Wiland's right-hand corner.

Mellberg shocked the hosts with a smart volleyed finish after a long throw caused confusion in the hosts' defence to equalise.

But the Swedish defender soon turned villain, clumsily bringing down Fernando Llorente in the area to give Vidal his second from the spot.

Vidal then completed his hat-trick, meeting Pogba's clipped cross and guiding a header back across the goal and off the underside of the bar to seal a huge win.

Juve face Galatasaray on December 10 with the runners-up spot in Group B the prize for both teams. Copenhagen host Real Madrid but cannot progress even if they beat the Spanish giants, as they have inferior head-to-head records against both Juventus and Galatasaray.

