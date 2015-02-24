Juventus' Paul Pogba (R) fights for the ball with Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus, during their Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

TURIN, Italy Juventus overcame a blunder by defender Giorgio Chiellini and a first-half injury to playmaker Andrea Pirlo to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in a fast and furious Champions League tie on Tuesday.

Carlos Tevez tapped in from close range to give the Serie A champions a 13th-minute lead in the last 16 first leg, only for Chiellini's nightmare moment to let Marco Reus in for a clinically-taken equaliser five minutes later.

The Italy defender slipped and fell over as he went to make a simple interception, lost the ball to Reus and did not even try to get up, instead remaining sprawled on the turf as the Borussia player planted the ball past Gianluigi Buffon.

In a passionate atmosphere, Juventus suffered another blow when Pirlo went off injured just after the half hour but a superbly-taken goal by Alvaro Morata just before halftime left the tie on a knife-edge.

In their first meeting since Borussia's 3-1 win in the 1997 Champions League final, both teams pressed relentlessly, forcing each other into numerous mistakes.

Borussia, also affected by a first-half injury to right back Lukasz Piszczek, had more possession without creating many chances while Juventus played an almost counter-attacking game in the second half, despite home advantage.

"We played very well, we were well-ordered in defence and very good in the second half," said phlegmatic Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, whose side are unbeaten at home in all competitions since April 2013.

"It's a shame about their goal but you can't allow for these things."

His opposite number Juergen Klopp had no arguments about the result.

"Their first goal was a little bit unlucky and the second was not very well defended by us," said Klopp, who ditched his usual tracksuit and hoody for an elegant suit, complete with waistcoat. "It was the right result."

Juventus got their much-needed early break in a move started and finished by Tevez.

He cleverly flicked the ball to Morata on the halfway line, the Spaniard burst down the left and produced a cross-shot which Roman Weidenfeller could only parry to Tevez and the Argentine tapped in from close range.

Chiellini's slip clearly rattled the hosts and when they lost Pirlo to injury, Dortmund took control.

Against the odds, Juventus regained the lead two minutes before halftime with Tevez and Morata both involved again.

Tevez worked the ball to Paul Pogba on the left and his low cross fell perfectly for Morata to sidefoot past Weidenfeller.

The second half continued in the same vein with Dortmund enjoying more possession and Juventus looking more dangerous.

Tevez slid a shot just past the post from the edge of the area and Pirlo's replacement Roberto Pereyra sent a shot agonisingly wide of the far post as Borussia breathed a sigh of relief.

