Nov 5 Juventus striker Fernando Llorente grabbed a potentially crucial point for the Italian champions in a pulsating 2-2 draw at home to Real Madrid in Champions League Group B on Tuesday.

Arturo Vidal's penalty gave Juve a deserved halftime lead but the visitors turned the game around with two quickfire goals after the break.

Cristiano Ronaldo levelled with his eighth goal in this season's competition following a blunder by Martin Caceres and then set up Gareth Bale shortly afterwards for Real's second.

Caceres atoned by providing the cross for Llorente to equalise in the 66th minute, leaving Juventus still winless with three points from four games, while group leaders Real have 10 and are almost certain to progress to the last 16. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ken Ferris)