March 5 Celtic coach Neil Lennon would feel at home working in Italy after his bitter complaints over the refereeing in the Champions League tie with Juventus, his opposite number Antonio Conte said on Tuesday.

Conte added that Celtic were just as guilty as his own team about committing infringements when defending corners in the first leg which the Serie A leaders won 3-0 in Glasgow.

"If Lennon complains about referees, he can come and coach in Italy, where all of us like complaining about the referees," Conte told a news conference.

"At every corner, there was a Celtic player blocking (Juventus goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon. The rulebook says that that is systematically a fouling.

"Celtic are a team who play very well and Lennon is an excellent coach."

Lennon angrily accused Juventus of getting away with incessant pushing and shoving when defending corners in the first leg and said the referee had turned a blind eye to their fouling.

Predictably, Conte spoke of not under-estimating the importance of Wednesday's match where Juventus have home advantage as well as a three-goal lead.

"We are on alert, there is no intention of undervaluing this second-leg match, you win qualification over 180 minutes and we are facing a proud team who will want to make up for what happened in the first leg," he said.

"Football always produces surprises if you are not fully concentrating. Neither myself nor my time will underrate Celtic."

