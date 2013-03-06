TURIN, March 6 Juventus reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in seven years on Wednesday when they beat Celtic 2-0 to complete an emphatic 5-0 aggregate win in their last-16 tie.

Leading 3-0 from the first leg in Glasgow, the Serie A champions and leaders avoided any scares as Alessandro Matri and Fabio Quagliarella gave them their fifth successive win in the competition, all without conceding a goal.

Despite resting Giorgio Chiellini, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Claudio Marchisio, they also extended their unbeaten run in European competition to 18 games.

Celtic were far from outplayed in the first half, enjoying long periods of possession and giving Gianluigi Buffon several scares in the Juventus goal. (Editing by Alison Wildey)