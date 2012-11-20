CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-SOCCER-Kante 'special' but not successor yet, says Makelele
ADDIS ABABA, June 3 Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's displays this season have spurred comparisons with ex-Blues star Claude Makelele.
Nov 20 Juventus 3 Chelsea 0 - Champions League Group E result
At the Juventus Stadium, Turin
Scorers: Fabio Quagliarella 38, Arturo Vidal 61, Sebastian Giovinco 90+1
Halftime: 1-0
Teams:
Juventus: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 15-Andrea Barzagli, 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 3-Giorgio Chiellini; 26-Stephan Lichtsteiner (4-Martin Caceres 67), 23-Arturo Vidal, 21-Andrea Pirlo, 8-Claudio Marchisio, 22-Kwadwo Asamoah; 27-Fabio Quagliarella (6-Paul Pogba 88), 9-Mirko Vucinic (12-Sebastian Giovinco 84)
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 24-Gary Cahill, 4-David Luiz, 3-Ashley Cole; 28-Cesar Azpilicueta (13-Victor Moses 59), 12-John Obi Mikel (9-Fernando Torres 70), 7-Ramires, 10-Juan Mata; 17-Eden Hazard
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) (Created by Brian Homewood, Edited by Tom Pilcher)
ADDIS ABABA, June 3 Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's displays this season have spurred comparisons with ex-Blues star Claude Makelele.
June 2 The first Champion's League final to be played under a closed roof will create an ear-splitting atmosphere when Real Madrid take on Juventus on Saturday, but will have no impact on the result, says Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon.