Blatter did not speak to U.S. investigators, lawyer says
ZURICH Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has not spoken to United States prosecutors in Switzerland, his U.S.-based lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
BERLIN Juventus's matches en route to the Champions League final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin where they face Barcelona on Saturday:
Group Phase - Group A
Sept 16 Malmo H W 2-0 Tevez 59, 90
Oct 1 Atletico Madrid A L 0-1
Oct 22 Olympiakos A L 0-1
Nov 4 Olympiakos H W 3-2 Pirlo 21, Roberto
65og, Pogba 66
Nov 26 Malmo A W 2-0 Llorente 49, Tevez 88
Dec 9 Atletico Madrid H D 0-0
Group A Final positions
P W D L F A Pts
Atletico Madrid 6 4 1 1 14 3 13
Juventus 6 3 1 2 7 4 10
Olympiakos 6 3 0 3 10 13 9
Malmo 6 1 0 5 4 15 3
Round of 16
Feb 24 Borussia Dortmund H W 2-1 Tevez 13, Morata 43
Mar 18 Borussia Dortmund A W 3-0 Tevez 3, 79; Morata 70
Quarter-final
Apr 14 AS Monaco H W 1-0 Vidal 57p
Apr 22 AS Monaco A D 0-0
Semi-final
May 5 Real Madrid H W 2-1 Morata 8, Tevez 58p
May 13 Real Madrid A D 1-1 Morata 57
Scorers (16): Carlos Tevez 7, Alvaro Morata 4, Andrea Pirlo 1, Paul Pogba 1, Arturo Vidal 1, Fernando Llorente 1, own goals 1
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)
U.S. athletics officials want to study the ramifications of a controversial European proposal that would lead to the rewriting of world records, given it would also affect those that have never failed doping tests.