DORTMUND, March 18 Juventus forward Carlos Tevez scored two goals and set up another in their 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in his best European performance for years but the Argentine was in no mood to brag, saying he was merely doing his job.

Tevez was in scintillating form as he took his goal tally to three over the two legs in their Champions League round of 16 5-1 aggregate win.

Smiling and hugging team mates, Tevez, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008, looked as happy after the game as he has in years after some turbulent seasons in the English Premier League.

The 31-year-old recently admitted that life was easier at Juve, who he joined in 2013, than at former clubs West Ham, Manchester City or United.

"It is the team that played a great game, always the team," the striker told reporters. "That is what is important. I just did my job and the team won."

Tevez, who added a Serie A league title to his medal collection last season, stunned the hosts with a powerful drive in the third minute.

He then set up Alvaro Morata for Juve's second goal in the 70th minute before grabbing his second of the evening with yet another powerful shot from just inside the box.

"It was a big game for us. The Champions League is an extremely difficult competition but we are on the right track," he said.

Tevez's performances in Europe this season are a far cry from his controversial spell at Manchester City, where he was accused of refusing to come on as a substitute in a Champions League game against Bayern Munich in 2011.

He enjoyed no European success at big-spending City but may hope to do better at Juventus having helped them reach only their second quarter-final since 2006. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)